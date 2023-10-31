BREAKING: Monorail Evacuated After “Explosion” in Walt Disney World

This story has been updated.



An emergency evacuation of the Disney World Monorail system is currently taking place.

Fox35 is now reporting that passengers are being evacuated off of a Walt Disney World Monorail following an unknown emergency that took place Tuesday morning.

Kris Lenk, a passenger aboard one of the trains, told Fox35, “There was a loud bang explosion, and then we kind of saw a big flash of light. After that, the monorail slowed down.” Reedy Creek workers have complained to local outlets that a Walt Disney World Monorail train was in fact, stuck and that the local fire department responded.

Fox35 reporter Pattrik Perez shared the following message on X (Twitter):

A Disney World monorail came to a complete stop this morning while on its way to Epcot. A passenger on board told me they heard a loud explosion sound & then a flash of light. His cart was evacuated about 15 mins ago. Working to confirm what caused it to break down. The Walt Disney World Resort has issued a statement regarding the incident, revealing the cause of the issue. Scott Gustin shared the following statement:



“This morning, the monorail experienced a flat tire near the EPCOT parking lot toll plaza. No guests or cast members have reported injuries, and all passengers were safely evacuated.”

According to new information, a total of 71 guests were rescued from the stopped Monorail.

The Monorail at Walt Disney World takes guests to and from Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, as well as Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Disney runs and operates a total of 12 different trains on Walt Disney World property, allowing guests to traverse the massive Orlando, Florida, resort in style. Guests can also utilize the Monorail at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Stay tuned here for more details!