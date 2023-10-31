Disneyland Takes Major Steps Toward Transgender Inclusion

Amid The Walt Disney Company’s ongoing inclusion efforts, a transgender guest shared an experience at Disneyland Park that made him feel welcome.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are the Happiest and Most Magical Places on Earth, but they haven’t always felt that way for every guest. In the 1990s, for example, an LGBTQIA+ organization held an unofficial “Gay Days” event at Magic Kingdom Park, and Walt Disney World Resort installed official signage warning families about “homosexual activity” nearby.

In recent years, The Walt Disney Company has removed gendered greetings across Disney Parks, modernized Disney Look guidelines, and permitted Disney cast members of all genders to work in previously female-only locations such as the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. Now, one transgender guest shares his experience at the more-inclusive Disneyland Resort.

Abe Farrelly is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor who recently filmed a Comedy Central stand-up special. The channel shared this clip from his performance on TikTok:

Farrelly explained that he visited Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park with his teenage nephews. The comedian’s nephews were there before and during his transition and, like many teenagers, liked to poke fun at their uncle.

“When they came out to visit me about a year ago, right when I first started transitioning, I had just started T [Testosterone], so I didn’t quite look like this yet,” Farrelly said. “…I was looking like Feminem, okay?”

“I was thinking, ‘I’m going to take them to Disneyland for their first time, and I’ll be the cool uncle, and they’re going to love me,’” he recalled. “I was so excited.”

As the family entered the theme park, Farrelly noticed that Disney cast members greeted each guest as “prince” or “princess.”

“I’m like, ‘Oh boy. This should be interesting,’” Farrelly continued. “I look over; my nephews already noticed what’s going on. He’s amped up. He’s like, ‘Go ahead. Give them your ticket. There’s no other way in…’ He’s a f**king *sshole.”

The guest recalled the Disneyland Resort cast member stopping for a second after greeting his nephews as “princes.”

“Suddenly, we’re in this together, you know?” Farrelly joked. “I’m like, ‘Don’t f**k this up for us. You got one shot. One opportunity…’ He’s all nervous, and I’m all nervous.”

But the Disney cast member made sure the guest felt welcome.

“He just looks at me and goes, ‘Welcome, Jedi,’” Farrelly concluded. “So you hear that, nephew? I’m a f**king Jedi!”

Has a Disney cast member ever gone out of their way to make a magical memory for your family?

