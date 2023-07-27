DeSantis Called Out by Gay Days Disneyland

Gay Days Anaheim is a celebration of acceptance and joy for the LGBTQIA+ community at Disneyland Resort. Naturally, this has led to the organization taking a shot at both groups’ biggest opponent: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The original Gay Days event was held at Walt Disney World in 1991 to reclaim some of the childhood joys that had been taken away with homophobia and hate crimes. They serve as a celebration of life and identity, for being allowed to be who you truly are. And that’s a lesson Disney movies have featured for a long time.

Founded shortly after Gay Days at Walt Disney World, Gay Days Anaheim is an unofficial Disney event where members of the LGBTQIA+ community celebrate with friends and family at Disneyland Resort over an entire weekend. One day focuses more on Disneyland, while the other occurs at Disney California Adventure.

The event is a ton of fun, with everyone wearing a bright red shirt to show they’re part of it. Every year has a different design on it. Sometimes it’s just a few words. Other times there’s a fun picture. For their 25th anniversary this year, Gay Days Anaheim decided it was time to take a shot at one of their most vocal opponents.

Gay Days Disneyland Proudly Says Gay

Last year, the Walt Disney Company became a primary target of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis when they spoke out against his “Don’t Say Gay” bill. While the company’s reaction happened later than many employees would have liked, it still led to DeSantis enforcing numerous laws and regulations against Walt Disney World Resort.

However, this allied Disney with the gay community, a position they have enjoyed. Disney Parks brought out more Pride merchandise than ever before, and Disneyland hosted its first-ever “Pride Nite.” And Gay Days Anaheim is returning that pride to Disneyland Resort with this year’s shirts.

For 2023, the design is incredibly busy but very fun. It features numerous references to iconic parts of the Theme Park, including the Dapper Dans from Main Street, U.S.A., an alligator with a Mardi Gras hat and brass instruments for New Orleans Square, a Stormtrooper striking a pose from Star Wars, a Tiki Mask for Adventureland, a mermaid tail, Jessica Rabbit and a falling safe from Toontown, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell from Fantasyland, and the mountains from Thunder Mountain Railroad for Frontierland.

However, the most important detail is the flags that say “We Say Gay” on them. These flags serve as a staunch reminder that despite how much people try to silence and erase gay people from history, they’re human beings. And they will remain loud and proud so you never forget it.

What do you think of the shirt?