Gay Days Anaheim Brings ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ to Disneyland

The unofficial Disney event Gay Days Disneyland has just announced that it will feature winners and finalists from RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009-present) for their event.

Related: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner Cast In Upcoming Disney+ Marvel Series

Gay Days Anaheim is an annual event hosted at Disneyland since 1998. Taking inspiration from a similar event at Walt Disney World Resort, Gay Days Anaheim serves as a “mix-in” where gay people and straight people mingle together. Originally a single-day event, the celebration now takes place over an entire weekend. This year, it has shifted to September 22-24 in deference to Rosh Hashanah.

Now in its 25th year, Gay Days Anaheim is more significant than ever, with shows and parties located all around the Disneyland Resort. However, the planners seem to have really outdone themselves this year since they are bringing in multiple stars from the popular RuPaul’s Drag Race reality competition show.

Gay Days Anaheim to Feature ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars

While Gay Days Anaheim features multiple events throughout the weekend, three specific events have garnered attention for featuring stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race. The first of these performances will feature Alexis Michelle bringing her iconic cabaret act from New York to the Sorrell Room at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, season 14 finalists Lady Camden and Daya Betty will debut their brand new show, Reunited, at 8:00 p.m. at the Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel. Afterward, at 10:00 p.m., the House of Avalon invites Guests to Sugartank: Gay Days, a drag show featuring season 13 winner Symone and season 12 runner-ups Gigi Goode and Crystal Methyd.

Finally, on Sunday, the weekend will wrap up with drag icon Varla Jean Merman performing her new show Stand By Your Drag! at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel.

Is There Anything Else?

Related: These Are the Gayest Things in Disney History

While it’s exciting to see all of these current and upcoming drag icons perform, there are many more activities happening during Gay Days this year. There are photo ops, meet and greets for people of all ages and backgrounds, the Plunge! pool party on Saturday, and plenty of vendors to check out.

Gay Days is a beautiful event for the LGBTQIA+ community and especially feels necessary this year with all the legislation and attacks against them. In the end, it’s wonderful to see an event meant to raise awareness of queer culture and identity. And what better place to do that than Disneyland?

Who’s your favorite RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!