Universal Studios Guest Shares Shocking Story of Family Using Ziplock Bags to Pee in Public

A TikTok post asking Disney and Universal fans to share their wildest theme park experiences has gone viral after a commenter recounted an incredibly bizarre incident at Universal Studios. The story, which describes a family using Ziplock bags to relieve themselves outside the park in full view of other guests, has left many shocked and bewildered.

An Unusual Sight

The user shared the details of the incident, writing: “I was trying to get a park-to-park at Universal and I witnessed an entire family peeing in Ziplock bags outside in plain sight, broad daylight. Crazy.” The comment quickly sparked disbelief and amusement from other TikTok users, who could hardly believe what they were reading.

The bizarre scene unfolded at a ticketing office of the park, where the family reportedly used the Ziplock bags to urinate, in full view of other guests. The comment didn’t mention the exact location, but the sheer public nature of the act left many people scratching their heads. In theme parks like Universal Studios, where restrooms are plentiful and readily available, it’s difficult to understand why the family opted for such an extreme and unhygienic solution.

What Would You Do?

While Universal Studios has not made any official statement regarding the incident, the situation highlights the importance of following the park’s rules and maintaining respect in public spaces. Public urination, regardless of the reason, is against the park’s code of conduct and can lead to consequences for guests who fail to follow the rules.

In response to the viral comment, Universal Studios may consider reinforcing its guest conduct policies or increasing its presence in certain areas to prevent similar incidents in the future. As with any public space, it’s essential for guests to behave responsibly to ensure their enjoyment and safety.

For now, this oddball moment remains one of the more unusual “unhinged” stories to come from a theme park, proving once again that anything can happen in a busy public setting. As more guests share their unforgettable theme park experiences, this bizarre family moment will surely continue to entertain and bewilder the TikTok community for weeks to come.