Walt Disney World has been struggling this summer for a variety of reasons. Disney World guests have complained about the heat and the price, but the main reason is that guests have found a Disney vacation just too complicated.

Heading to Disney World practically requires a PhD. In addition to park tickets and a Disney resort room, guests need to understand the My Disney Experience app and figure out how to use the Disney Genie Plus system.

Anyone who has been to Walt Disney World recently can tell you that most of the time, they’re in a park and are on their phone trying to determine their next ride or experience.

Someone at Disney heard this complaint and decided to change Disney Genie Plus to Disney’s Lightning Lane passes. This new system has some of the attributes of the old Fast Pass system.

🚨 The Lightning Lane fiasco continues…. I spoke to a travel agent friend based in the UK today and many of his clients are appalled that TWDC are not allowing foreign guests from doing advance bookings. BUT he did find a work around, he’s suggesting split stays at Universal… — Christopher Ripley (@christopherrip) July 12, 2024

Guests can book up to three experiences at any Disney Park in advance and then make additional ride choices once their first selection has been used. Guests can also purchase individual Lightning Lane passes for some of the more popular rides.

This new system answers some of the issues of the Disney Genie Plus system, except there’s a but.

This new system of advanced Lightning Lane planning is only available for a Disney vacation booked by guests from the United States and Canada. International guests cannot book until they arrive in Central Florida.

This has caused significant problems for international guests who want to book their favorite attraction before arriving. They are also concerned that the most popular ride or attraction at every theme park will be taken.

International travel agents have developed a workaround that allows visitors to book their favorite attraction. This workaround has the added bonus of hurting the Walt Disney World Resort.

When international visitors come to Central Florida, they usually stay more than 10 days. Before this, they would spend that entire time at the Walt Disney World Resort, but not anymore.

International travel agents advise clients to start their American vacation at Universal Studios Orlando. Guests can book their Disney World Lightning Lane passes by staying at Universal Orlando, but they will also be spending money at the Universal Orlando Resort.

With Universal Studios opening Epic Universe next year, many international visitors will not visit the theme park that has something new to offer. However, with its new policy, the Walt Disney World Resort has forced many international visitors to spend money on its competitors.

So, why did Disney Parks decide to exclude approximately 15 percent of their core crowds from a popular new policy? No one knows for sure, but theories say that Disney did not want to pay the additional international taxes or people to collect and pay them in each country.

Hardcore Disney fans worldwide are now being pushed into the arms of Universal Orlando Resort. Disney World better hope Epic Universe isn’t as cool as it looks because those visitors may never return.

