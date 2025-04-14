Disney Abandons ‘The Lion King’ Remakes To Expand Original Film Series

The Lion King is one of Disney’s most iconic franchises. The series first began in 1994 with the release of the original animated film, which grossed $978.8 million worldwide and received high praise from audiences and critics. The film went on to become a true classic.

It also became the highest-grossing film of 1994 and the second-highest-grossing film of all time behind Jurassic Park (1993). It was even crowned the highest-grossing animated film until Pixar’s 3D animated Finding Nemo claimed the throne nearly 10 years later in 2003.

The Lion King Film Franchise — Old and New

The Lion King (1994) launched a highly lucrative multi-media franchise comprising two direct-to-video animated follow-ups, two animated television shows, several video games, a Broadway adaptation, and the photorealistic (AKA “live action”) remake of the same name in 2019, which has since spawned the prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King (2024).

The Lion King (2019) grossed a jaw-dropping $1.657 billion worldwide. While Mufasa fell short of that success, it still brought in $721.7 million. Though a third film is yet to be confirmed, it’s highly likely considering the commercial success of the two live-action films.

But now, it seems Disney is abandoning the live-action franchise in favor of the original film series established in the 1994 classic–at least in the world of theme parks.

Revealed last week as part of a massive change, Disney confirmed that some exciting alterations are being made to Disneyland Paris, which is celebrating its 33rd anniversary. To mark the special occasion, several images and details surrounding its epic transformation–which will take place at the resort’s second park, Walt Disney Studios Park–were unveiled.

As such, the park will be renamed Disney Adventure World, with the expansion forming part of a €2 billion investment to expand Disneyland Paris, a plan that was first announced in 2018. Among the new additions are the Frozen-themed area–set to open in 2026–and a new Up-inspired attraction.

But what really has us excited is the new Lion King ride, and with it, a Lion King-themed area.

Disneyland Paris: The Lion King‘s Pride Rock

Announced during last year’s D23, Disney Adventure World will host a brand-new Lion King ride and themed area inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studio’s beloved classic, The Lion King (1994). This is a first for Disney Parks, and thanks to Disneyland Paris News, we now know that construction is set to begin in Fall this year, among many other exciting details.

New concept art reveals a re-creation of the majestic Pride Rock with a log flume ride built inside the structure–which suggests that it will likely be modeled after the former Splash Mountain ride at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort (California).

Of course, the ride, which, unsurprisingly, will be populated with Audio-Animatronic figures (which will undoubtedly include iconic characters like Simba, Nala, Mufasa, Sarabi, Timon, Pumbaa, and Scar), will also feature classic songs from the film’s equally iconic soundtrack., known for hits like “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “Hakuna Matata,” and “Circle of Life.”

“When the sun rises on this realm after the grand opening of World of Frozen, an all-new attraction blending a spectacular water experience with state-of-the-art Audio-Animatronics® technology will plunge guests into the heart of the Pride Lands, where Simba will await them for an unforgettable adventure complete with iconic songs from the 1994 masterpiece,” the description of the Lion King ride from Disneyland Paris News reads.

It adds: “After making their way to the caves beneath the 37-meter-high Pride Rock, guests will embark on a wondrous, and sensational adventure through iconic scenes and sceneries from the beloved animated movie, navigating a path with three exciting slopes, including an impressive 16-meter-high descent.” “With a seamless blend of many Audio-Animatronics® figures scattered across a highly detailed environment coming to life thanks to state-of-the-art special effects and an unforgettable soundtrack, this attraction will be one of the biggest at Disneyland Paris!” While it’s not particularly clear from the concept art that the area will draw from the aesthetic of the 1994 film, the announcement does state that Disney is “creating an immersive world themed around Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film The Lion King.” Related: Disney Pours Energy Into New ‘Lion King’-Themed “Splash Mountain” Attraction A History of The Lion King at Disney Parks Guests have long been troubled by the fact that a Lion King ride (and themed land) has been inexplicably missing from Disney Parks since the original film’s arrival way back in 1994, despite the franchise being so iconic. But that’s not to say it has had no presence at all. Over the years, we’ve enjoyed several performances inspired by the 1994 film: The Lion King Celebration at Disneyland Park (California); Festival of the Lion King at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom (and the other at Hong Kong Disneyland’s Adventureland); The Legend of the Lion King show at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom; The Legend of The Lion King at Disneyland Paris’ Discovery Land; The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands at Disneyland Paris’ Frontier Land; and Tale of the Lion King at Disney California Adventure. However, guests have been longing to see a Lion King-themed ride and/or area. Given the truly vibrant aesthetic of the original film, it’s surprising that Disney has never decided to bring the Pride Lands into Disneyland. But, finally, that’s all set to change. What makes this venture even more exciting is that the area will seemingly be designed with the 1994 classic in mind, and not the look of the live-action film series. “We are looking forward to launching the construction of this new immersive world inspired by The Lion King and its major attraction, which will mark another milestone for Disney Adventure World,” Michel Den Dulk, Vice President and Portfolio Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a statement shared by Disneyland Paris News. “The main attraction will showcase the key features of Disney experiences: lovable characters, an unforgettable soundtrack, immersive décor and effects, and exciting thrills thoughtfully delivered throughout the adventure. All of the Imagineers who work on this project have their hearts set on paying a vibrant homage to this timeless masterpiece by creating unforgettable memories for all our guests.” As revealed on a new map shared by Disneyland Paris News, World Premiere–“the gateway to the existing and future immersive worlds of the park”–will lead guests, in clockwise formation, into the existing Marvel Avengers Campus, the Lion King-themed area, World of Frozen, and Worlds of Pixar, via Adventure Way–a “crossroads” and home to themed gardens and new attractions based on Tangled (2010), Toy Story (1995), and Up (2009), as well as a new night-time spectacular that will light up the new Adventure Bay central lake.