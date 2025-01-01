When Will ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Stream on Disney+?

For thirty years, The Lion King (1994) has been one of the most iconic and beloved Disney animated films. The original movie spawned multiple sequels — The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998) and The Lion King 1 1/2 (2004) –, two animated series — The Lion King’s Timon & Pumbaa and The Lion Guard –, and a 2019 live-action remake.

On December 20, Disney released the latest film in the Lion King franchise, Mufasa: The Lion King. The film was both a prequel and a sequel. It tells the story of the birth of Simba and Nala’s daughter, Kiara, and also the backstory of how Mufasa became king of the Pride Lands.

Related: Disney Accidentally Tells Fans NOT To See New ‘Lion King’ Movie

For decades, it had appeared to fans that Mufasa was always meant to be king, even though his brother Scar was older. However, Mufasa: The Lion King revealed that Mufasa was actually an orphan who was taken in by Scar’s, whose birth name was Taka, pride. While Taka’s parents are initially reluctant to accept Mufasa, they quickly grow to care for the young cub.

Sadly, Mufasa and Taka soon find themselves on their own, still young and scared about how they will survive without a pride. They then meet a young Sarabi and her hornbill scout, Zazu. Taka quickly develops feelings for Sarabi, but, as Lion King fans know, she and Mufasa fall in love.

Taka is enraged at their relationship and tries to get revenge on Mufasa. He regrets his decision, but the damage has already been done. Mufasa does forgive Taka, now called Scar, but they are never as close as they once were. And, of course, we see their relationship end in the original animated film.

A Potential Streaming Date

As we said, Mufasa: The Lion King was released in theaters nationwide on December 20, but people are already wondering when the movie will be released on Disney+.

Disney has not announced an official streaming date for its new film, but based on what Disney has done in the past, we can make an educated guess. Looking at Disney’s past releases, we can estimate that Mufasa: The Lion King will be released on streaming sometime around March 30.

That would be 100 days from the film’s theatrical release date.

Related: Disney Caught Being Dishonest About ‘Mufasa: The Lion King,’ Trying To Exaggerate Its Success

Historical Release Time Frames

During COVID, the theaters were closed, so Disney was forced to release its new movies straight to streaming, including Mulan (2020), Soul (2020), and Raya and the Last Dragon (2021).

Once movie theaters reopened, fans were still reluctant to sit in a crowded room, so Disney got into the habit of releasing its movies on Disney+ just 45 days after they were released in theaters.

That has now changed, and Disney averages about 100 days from theatrical release to streaming release. Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 26, 2024, and premiered on Disney+ on November 12, 109 days after its theatrical release.

Related: After Years of Turmoil, The Walt Disney Company Will Change Forever in 2025

Disney’s most successful film of the year, Inside Out 2, was released on June 14, 2024. 103 days after that, on September 25, the beloved sequel premiered on Disney+.

Of course, we don’t know Disney’s secret formula, but just based on that math, an end-of-March/beginning-of-April streaming date seems a relatively safe bet.

Could Theatrical Struggles Play a Role?

One key element that could influence Disney’s decision to release Mufasa: The Lion King on Disney+ is the film’s box office struggles.

Both Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine were wildly successful, coming in as the first and second top-performing films at the box office, respectively.

The movie had a rocky opening weekend, making just more than $100 million at the worldwide box office, falling short of analyst projections. However, it has since broken the $300 million marker.

Disney’s Wish (2023) flopped at the box office but was not released on Disney+ until April 2024, a whopping 132 days after its release. However, The Marvels (2023) was also a box-office failure, actually Marvel’s lowest-grossing movie, but was released on Disney+ just 89 days later.

Inside The Magic will keep readers updated and let them know when Disney announces an official streaming date for Mufasa: The Lion King.

Have you seen Mufasa: The Lion King? Do you think Disney should release it on Disney+ before March? Or wait, like it did for Wish? Share your thoughts in the comments!