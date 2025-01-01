After Years of Turmoil, The Walt Disney Company Will Change Forever in 2025

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White has found itself embroiled in controversy as the studio ramps up promotional efforts for its March 2025 release. Despite Disney’s hopes of reinvigorating the iconic tale, the project faces a steep uphill climb in the court of public opinion.

The live-action Snow White, directed by Marc Webb, has been fraught with debate since its announcement. After a year-long delay, Disney unveiled the first official look at Rachel Zegler in the titular role, accompanied by a reimagined portrayal of the seven dwarfs—rendered via CGI rather than previously reported “magical creatures.”

Following backlash initiated by Peter Dinklage’s critique of the story’s traditional depiction, many in the dwarfism community opposed Dinklage’s stance, highlighting the diversity of opinions on this sensitive topic.

Rachel Zegler’s casting as Snow White, a Latina actress, has also sparked discussions akin to Halle Bailey’s groundbreaking turn as Ariel in Rob Marshall’s The Little Mermaid (2023). Additionally, the film revises the origin of Snow White’s name.

In an interview with Variety, Zegler explained, “The king and queen decided to name her Snow White to remind her of her resilience,” referencing her survival through a snowstorm as an infant. This adaptation diverges from the original Grimm Brothers’ tale, where her name stems from her “skin as white as snow.”

Disney recently confirmed this revised backstory through an international trailer that showcases the moment Snow White’s name is bestowed. The trailer features Rachel Zegler’s narration, stating, “To honor the day I was born, my father named me Snow White,” alongside glimpses of Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen and the CGI dwarfs riding woodland creatures.

A new song, “Waiting on a Wish,” penned by Oscar-winning duo Pasek and Paul, also debuts in the trailer, hinting at a modern musical identity for the film.

It’s been a long road to here, though.

Zegler’s remarks at the 2022 D23 Expo ignited controversy–calling the prince a “stalker” and emphasizing that Snow White would not “dream about true love” but instead focus on “leadership and strength” polarized audiences.

Zegler further ignited discourse when she spoke out during the SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023 and after posting her opinion on Donald Trump’s Presidential win over Kamala Harris in November while performing in Romeo + Juliet on Broadway.

With a reported production budget nearing $300 million (per Forbes), Snow White faces high stakes. Its exclusion from Disney’s Q4 2024 financial report, despite highlighting other 2025 blockbusters like Captain America: Brave New World and Avatar: Fire and Ash, raised eyebrows. Meanwhile, marketing efforts for the film appear muted compared to other tentpoles.

The live-action adaptation arrives amid a crowded slate, including following record-breaking hits like Moana 2 (2024) and arriving before an eagerly anticipated Lilo & Stitch (2025) remake that was once planned for Disney+ but will now go theatrical. Whether Snow White can rise above the controversies and reclaim its legendary status remains uncertain.

The years of discourse surrounding Snow White, from Zegler’s presence in the public eye to Disney’s own creative direction, have made the upcoming live-action adaptation a hot topic of 2025–for better or worse. Regardless of whether the movie is a hit or flop, the conversations surrounding the project will leave a lasting impact on the legacy of the Mouse House.

With an adaptation of Disney’s first-ever feature film shrouded in controversy, this year will mark a turning point for the company. The live-action movie will go down in history as the official remake of the classic animation—something Disney will never be able to change.

Released in 1937, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs marked a seismic shift in filmmaking as Walt Disney’s first full-length animated feature. Adapted from the Grimm Brothers’ fairy tale, the film’s innovative approach revolutionized the animation industry and set a benchmark for generations to come.

Produced on a then-unprecedented budget of $1.49 million, Snow White grossed $8 million during its initial theatrical run. With re-releases over the decades, its lifetime gross is massive when adjusted for inflation.

The film’s voice performances by Adriana Caselotti as Snow White, Lucille La Verne as the Evil Queen, and Harry Stockwell as the Prince breathed life into characters that became cultural touchstones. Songs such as “Heigh-Ho,” “Some Day My Prince Will Come,” and “Whistle While You Work,” composed by Frank Churchill and Larry Morey, remain timeless.

In 1939, Walt Disney received an honorary Academy Award for the achievement—a full-sized Oscar accompanied by seven miniature statuettes. The film’s impact is immeasurable and forms the backbone of Disney’s global legacy. From merchandise to theme park attractions, Snow White continues to captivate, a testament to its enduring magic.

Disney’s Snow White will debut on March 21, 2025. Rachel Zegler stars as Snow White, with Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. The cast also includes Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, and Martin Klebba. It is directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson and Greta Gerwig.

