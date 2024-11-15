‘Snow White’ Star Rachel Zegler Apologizes for “F*ck Donald Trump” Instagram Post

Broadway and Hollywood star Rachel Zegler, known for her role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, has issued a public apology today following widespread criticism of her now-deleted Instagram posts about the November 5 presidential election.

In the original posts, Zegler referred to the re-election of the former and future president over Vice President Kamala Harris as evidence of “a deep sickness in this country.” She expressed dismay over “the sheer amount of people who showed up for this man who threatens our democracy.” She ended the posts by saying, “F*uck Donald Trump.”

The comments quickly garnered backlash, particularly from right-wing media, accusing the actress of promoting divisive rhetoric. The controversy escalated as social media users weighed in, with some defending Zegler’s right to free expression and others condemning her remarks as inflammatory.

Zegler Responds to Backlash

Today, Zegler took to social media once again, this time to offer an apology and attempt to quell the uproar. Some predict Disney, who has considerably invested in the star’s upcoming Snow White remake, may have played a part in this. She posted:

“I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on my Instagram last week. I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.”

Her statement reflects an effort to acknowledge the impact of her words and the role of public figures in fostering constructive dialogue during a deeply polarized time in the country. It also shows that the star is looking to maintain a more politically neutral outlook moving forward.

A Spotlight on Celebrities and Politics

Zegler’s comments and subsequent apology highlight the tightrope celebrities often walk when engaging in political discourse. While many fans applaud stars who use their platform to speak out on issues, others argue that public figures should refrain from divisive commentary.

Zegler’s swift apology appears to be an attempt to strike a balance, recognizing her influence while advocating for more respectful conversations in the future. As the nation grapples with the aftermath of a contentious election, her remarks add to the broader debate about the intersection of politics and celebrity in a digital age.

Rachel Zegler hopes Trump supporters never know peace, tells her followers to get off X because Elon Musk supported Trump, and ends with- “Fuck Donald Trump.” THIS is Disney’s Snow White. (btw she probably won’t face any consequences for posting this by Disney due to their… pic.twitter.com/daDVfUi3l1 — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) November 13, 2024

Zegler’s apology has drawn mixed reactions, with some supporters applauding her for owning up to her misstep and critics questioning the sincerity of her statement. Regardless, the incident underscores the challenges of navigating politically charged topics in a hyperconnected world where words can quickly spark controversy.

As Zegler returns to the stage and screen, it remains to be seen whether this episode will impact her career or if audiences will move on from the moment as a fleeting chapter in a larger cultural conversation.