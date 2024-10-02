Rachel Zegler Removes Walt’s Origin Behind Snow White’s Name, Igniting New Controversial Woke Wave

Rachel Zegler is poised to become an international icon for children as she takes on the lead role in Disney’s live-action Snow White, set to hit theaters in March 2025.

In many ways, portraying the fairest of them all signals the close of one chapter for Zegler, while her upcoming move to Broadway marks the start of a new one. “It’s time for me to start thinking about the pivot,” she shares. “I feel ready to be selective with my next project.”

For now, Rachel Zegler is fully immersed in her “princess era,” but it’s been met with mixed reactions. Her casting as Snow White in Disney’s live-action remake sparked immediate backlash online, with some critics vowing to boycott the film over what they dubbed “woke” casting.

To them, Zegler’s Colombian heritage seemed to disqualify her from portraying the iconic princess, traditionally depicted with “hair as black as ebony and skin as white as snow” in Disney’s 1937 animated classic. Never mind that Snow White, or Blancanieves, is just as beloved in Spanish-speaking countries as she is in the U.S.

“She was my mom’s favorite princess,” Zegler shares. “Growing up, there weren’t many dark-haired princesses, and that was the one she could relate to.”

It’s no wonder Snow White director Marc Webb knew he wanted Zegler for the role as soon as she auditioned. Webb recalls that his script supervisor “wept” upon hearing Zegler sing. “She has an inherent grace, poise, and goodness that’s essential to Snow White,” he says.

Zegler doesn’t dwell on the controversy or try to understand why some “Disney adults” find it difficult to imagine a Latina in the role. She’s focused on making a children’s movie. Reflecting on her own childhood, she recalls watching ABC’s 1997 Cinderella, featuring Whitney Houston as the fairy godmother and Brandy as Cinderella.

“I grew up in a house where that was Cinderella,” she says. “Of course, we watched the cartoon, but in a child’s mind, it’s simple: ‘That’s Cinderella.’ The blond, blue-eyed Cinderella from the 1950s cartoon is also Cinderella, just like Hilary Duff is Cinderella in A Cinderella Story.”

Brandy, now reflecting on her groundbreaking role 26 years later, shares her support for Zegler, offering some words of encouragement. “You’re not doing this to fit the mold of critics,” she writes. “You’re doing it for every little Colombian girl who has yet to see herself in a Disney princess role. You’re showing her that anything is possible, and that’s the most important job in the world.”

As for Snow White’s iconic “skin as white as snow” description, the live-action film has a fresh take. Zegler explains that the movie introduces a new origin story for her name. “It ties into a historical version where Snow White survived a snowstorm as a baby, and the king and queen named her to honor her resilience,” she says.

“One of the film’s key messages for young women and all young people is to remember how strong you truly are.”

The backlash over Zegler’s casting grew even louder when, in interviews during the summer of 2022, she mentioned that her version of Snow White wouldn’t revolve around waiting for a prince. She called some aspects of the original story “weird” and noted that the 1937 film’s prince “literally stalks” Snow White.

Critics and online trolls quickly seized on her remarks, accusing her of showing “disdain” for the animated classic, further fueling debates about whether she was the right choice to portray Disney’s original princess.

For a while, that, mixed with her heritage, drew in a ton of backlash to The Walt Disney Company, with many wanting to see her replaced. Of course, this was after filming had, for the most part, wrapped, making a casting change of that level financially damning.

Disney’s live-action Snow White is set to premiere on March 21, 2025. Rachel Zegler stars as Snow White, following her breakout role in West Side Story.

Gal Gadot will portray the Evil Queen, bringing a darker side to the iconic villain. Directed by Webb, known for The Amazing Spider-Man, the film promises a fresh, modern take on Disney’s classic 1937 animated film.

