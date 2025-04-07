Marvel Drops ‘Deadpool’, ‘X-Men’ Series Also Canceled

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest-ever blockbusters. Last year, the highly anticipated 34th entry in the ongoing film franchise grossed $1.338 billion worldwide, receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics.

The film, directed by Shawn Levy, became the 20th-highest-grossing film of all time, the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, and the second-highest-grossing film of 2024.

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who reprise their iconic roles from previous X-Men and Deadpool films, Deadpool & Wolverine broke new ground for the MCU by merging it with the two 20th Century Fox properties, which were acquired by Disney in 2019.

How Deadpool & Wolverine Saved the MCU

While the film was certainly a return to form for the MCU following a series of Disney+ disappointments and box office disasters such as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022), Secret Invasion (2023), Black Widow (2021), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), there’s no denying that it doesn’t really feel all that much like an MCU installment.

Instead, Deadpool & Wolverine seems to signal the end of the Fox X-Men era more than anything. Still, the film is considered an MCU entry like every other. It also features several references to the Avengers (Tony Stark/Iron Man, Thor, Steve Rogers/Captain America, Bruce Banner/The Hulk, etc.), and even has a cameo from Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan.

So why hasn’t there been any official word on whether Deadpool and Wolverine will return?

Will Deadpool and Wolverine Return?

While there are no signs of a Deadpool & Wolverine sequel, the two incredibly popular characters are very likely to return to the MCU at some point. After all, the 2024 blockbuster grossed well over $1 billion worldwide, which is a huge success for a franchise whose last $1 billion-win at that time had been Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) three years prior.

Last year, however, Ryan Reynolds suggested that he’s unsure if he’ll ever return to play the character of Wade Wilson/Deadpool, telling Collider:

“I would say that Shawn [Levy] and I have been pretty clear, I think, in the most loving way, because talk about the greatest uptown problem any human beings could have is a studio like that saying, ‘What’s next?’ Or ‘How can we make something else?’ But this movie [Deadpool & Wolverine] was made as a complete experience.” Reynolds said.

He added, “It wasn’t meant to be a commercial for another movie. It wasn’t meant to be any of that stuff. And, I think I get a great deal of joy making a movie like that. But honestly, right in this moment, I have no idea if I’ll ever wear that Deadpool suit again—I hope I do—but I don’t know. Right now’s the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next.”

Avengers: Doomsday–Where’s Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman?

The names Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were nowhere to be seen in the extensive casting line-up that was recently announced for the upcoming film, Avengers: Doomsday, either (2026), which includes several other returning actors such as Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), and Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther).

Watch the official teaser below:

However, fans are hoping Doomsday will feature surprise cameos in the same way Deadpool & Wolverine managed to keep the likes of Elektra Natchios (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), Johnny Storm (Chris Evans), and Laura Kinney/X-23 (Dafne Keen) a secret. Or, it’s possible that the two characters will show up in Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) instead.

However, with Avengers: Doomsday said to be the end of the MCU’s “Multiverse Saga,” if they do show up, we may not see them in future installments beyond that film anyway. Either way, the future of Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Logan/Wolverine is uncertain–at least on the theatrical side of things. In the world of comic books, however, while the characters aren’t going anywhere, things have taken a pretty interesting turn.

“Deadpool” Has Been Dropped by Marvel

Marvel Comics has decided to end its solo “Deadpool” run with #15 (or the milestone “Deadpool #350”) to focus on a relaunch of the Merc with a Mouth and the adamantium-clawed mutant team-up in the limited series, “Wolverines and Deadpools” (via Bleeding Cool).

Continuing on from “Deadpool,” with writers Cody Ziglar and artist Rogê Antônio staying put, this time, the two iconic X-Men will be assisted by their daughters, Ellie Camacho and Laura Kinney/X-23, who are already well established within the wider Marvel Universe.

But some fans might not be happy, as Ellie became a controversial topic when she temporarily took on the Deadpool alias after Wade Wilson’s death in “Deadpool” #7. “Wolverines and Deadpools” will explore how Ellie and Laura took over from their respective fathers.

“X-Men” Has Also Been Canceled

Meanwhile, in another surprising comic book-related twist, “Weapon X-Men” has also been canceled by Marvel (also via Bleeding Cool). Originally intended to be an ongoing series, the X-Men spinoff will now wrap up with a fifth and final issue in June.

Still, there’s plenty more from the X-Men coming up on the big screen, as Avengers: Doomsday will include the return of Channing Tatum’s Remy LeBeau/Gambit as seen in Deadpool & Wolverine, Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier/Professor X from the X-Men movies (and 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), and Kelsey Grammer’s Hank McCoy/Beast from some of the earlier X-Men films (he also appeared in 2023’s The Marvels).

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026, while “Wolverines and Deadpools” #1 (of 3) will go on sale on July 2, 2025.

Where Can I Watch Deadpool & Wolverine?

Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+. Watch the trailer below:

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Deadpool), Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine), Emma Corrin (Cassandra Nova), Matthew Macfadyen (Mr Paradox), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa Carlysle), Rob Delaney (Peter Wisdom), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), Stefan Kapičić (Colossus), Jennifer Garner (Elektra Natchios), Wesley Snipes (Blade), Channing Tatum (Gambit), and Daphne Keen (Laura/X-23).

Will you be checking out “Wolverines and Deadpools”? Let us know in the comments down below!