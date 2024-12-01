Ryan Reynolds Ditches Deadpool for Non-Marvel Superhero Reboot

Ryan Reynolds has become as synonymous with Marvel’s potty-mouthed, fourth-wall-breaking anti-hero Wade Wilson/Deadpool as Hugh Jackman has with Logan/Wolverine. And this year’s massive box office hit featuring them both has certainly helped.

Deadpool & Wolverine grossed over $1 billion worldwide and was praised by fans and critics.

While the film is a huge win for Disney and Marvel Studios and helped lift the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) out of the slump it found itself in following a string of disasters that span both the big screen and the streaming service Disney+, it seems Ryan Reynolds is unlikely to ever reprise his role as Wade Wilson/Deadpool ever again.

“I have no idea if I’ll ever wear that Deadpool suit again,” the star told Collider in August, adding, “I hope I do — but I don’t know.”

Whether or not Reynolds will ever return to the iconic role that solidified him as a household name remains to be seen, however, the actor is now involved in another superhero reboot.

Variety reports that Paramount Animation has enlisted some A-listed talent to reboot the cult classic Mighty Mouse, a character who has enjoyed several shorts and even a Saturday morning cartoon since his inception in 1942.

The studio has reportedly hired Ryan Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort Productions to oversee a big-screen adaptation of the cartoon, along with director Matt Lieberman, who previously worked with Reynolds on 2021’s sci-fi comedy Free Guy.

Interestingly, Reynolds’ Maximum Effort is also overseeing the reboot of another Saturday morning cartoon featuring anthropomorphic rodents: Biker Mice From Mars.

Reynolds must really love rodents.

