‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s Secret Disneyland Experience Explained

Disneyland Paris is a magical place suited to both children and grown-ups alike. But even though it caters to us Disney Adults as much as it does the younger guests, that doesn’t mean there are any specific adult-focused experiences besides the more high-octane attractions.

Fortunately, that all changed on our recent visit to the resort. My wife and I enjoyed our tenth visit to Disneyland Paris, and though we’ve come to know exactly what to expect (which is all part of the charm), on this occasion we were treated to a special little surprise.

One of the best things about Disneyland Paris is that, as a guest, you can visit any one of the five of its seven hotels at your leisure. There’s Disney Newport Bay Club, Disney Sequoia Lodge, Disney Hotel Santa Fe, Disney Hotel Cheyenne, and Disney Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel (Disneyland Hotel is off-limits and Disneyland Hotel, Disney Davy Crockett Ranch is off-campus).

So, if you’re a guest at, say, at the snug, woodland-based Sequoia Lodge like my wife and I were recently, there’s nothing stopping you from hitting the Skyline Bar at Disney Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel, which is just an Infinity Stone’s throw away.

When you’re sat in the Skyline Bar enjoying one of the many Marvel-themed cocktails, you might think there’s nothing more lavish Marvel has to offer. Oh, but how wrong we were on our recent visit, because there’s also a secret Marvel bar located in the hotel!

And if I hadn’t asked our waiter where he’d gotten his Deadpool & Wolverine pin-badge, we’d have never found out about it. Once he kindly divulged the origins of said-pin-badge, my wife and I embarked on a top-secret mission to locate this hidden bar.

This led us out into the hotel’s grand lobby adorned with Iron Man costumes and other impressive Marvel memorabilia, from comic book-inspired paintings to collectible figurines behind glass cabinets. There, we spotted a Deadpool & Wolverine QR code on the wall.

Upon scanning the code, we made a reservation to a secret location in the hotel for the next evening. When the time came, we spoke to the concierge, who told us to take the elevator up to the sixth floor, where a surprise would be waiting for us (with a 1-hour time-limit).

After exiting the elevator, the fact that this was some sort of Deadpool & Wolverine experience couldn’t have been more obvious — the real clue came in the form of a giant poster of Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Logan/Wolverine, and Dogpool on the wall in the corridor. Then, we entered a tiny broom cupboard adorned with Deadpool graffiti.

We knocked on a door — on the other side of which we could hear loud music and chatter — and the Cast Member who answered through a hatch quizzed us about why we were there, refused to let us in, and then told us we needed to clean the pantry!

Eventually, after realizing he wasn’t going to win an Oscar for his efforts, he let through to a Deadpool & Wolverine-themed VIP lounge! Yep — we had officially broken the fourth wall.

Replicas of the titular superheroes’ costumes were on display at one end of the room while several other Easter eggs were dotted about everywhere else, which included a desk with a TVA (Time Variance Authority) typewriter.

The catch? You aren’t allowed to take any pictures until you’ve ordered a pricey drink from the very-limited menu provided (which forces you to either enjoy an alcoholic beverage or a super-sugary non-alcoholic one). Either way, we were happy to oblige.

We settled on the only non-alcoholic drink, which was topped with marshmallows — the waiter glazed them right in front of us, which was cool — and a large ice cube with Deadpool’s face printed on it. Then, after a couple of polite sips, we were up and about snapping pics of everything.

And I can’t forget to mention the soundtrack — George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” alone is enough to tell you that the ’80s power ballads were right on theme for a Deadpool-inspired bar. After the 1-hour was up, we asked the staff where the exit was.

“There’s another little surprise for you through that door there,” one of them told us with a big smile. Cool — another treat! But it was a tiny bathroom. After entering through a claustrophobic broom cupboard, we should have seen that one coming.

There’s no telling whether or not the box office hit will ever get a permanent fixture of some kind at the resort as this secret VIP experience is obviously promotional, but here’s to hoping this isn’t the last time the Merc With a Mouth and everyone’s favorite X-Men pay DLP a visit.

Previously, Wade Wilson/Deadpool made sporadic appearances around Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios where he made jokes about the park’s seemingly endless construction.

The film is now streaming.

