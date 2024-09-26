Deadpool & Wolverine Will Return to Marvel in 2025

That didn’t take long: Marvel is teaming Deadpool and Wolverine back up.

This last summer, Marvel Studios needed a big hit. After years of sustained blockbusters, the company finally found itself floundering after Avengers: Endgame (2019) wrapped up the Infinity Saga and left fans wondering what could come next. The answer: a series of high-profile theatrical disappointments like The Marvels (2023), indifferent reception and/or outright hostility toward new Disney+ series like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and a pervasive feeling dubbed “superhero fatigue.”

Fortunately for Kevin Feige and the rest of the Marvel C-suite, Deadpool & Wolverine was released to a huge box office gross and largely positive critical reviews. After months of social media bombardment from star Ryan Reynolds, it sure looks as though Deadpool actually is “Marvel Jesus.”

It is no surprise, then, that Marvel Comics, the comic book arm of the sprawling Walt Disney Company, is capitalizing on that momentum. Deadpool/Wolverine, a new ongoing monthly series by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara, will follow the duo on new hyper-violent adventures in the wake of recent X-Men disasters in comic book canon and apparently will have “a gonzo 80s action movie” vibe.

To be fair, Benjamin Percy says that the series was already in the works before Deadpool & Wolverine arrived in theaters (per IGN). The writer says, before we ever saw Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds tear each other apart in a Honda Odyssey. So I can’t say it was an influence, but I can say the dynamic between the characters will feel familiar to theatergoers: fun, thrilling, and both adversarial and bro-mancey (not to mention violent as hell).”

The new Deadpool/Wolverine series takes place after Gail Simone and David Marquez’s Uncanny X-Men run, which saw the mutant stronghold of Krakoa destroyed and the world’s most hated and feared superhero team is back to its old status quo. Benjamin Percy further described the new series, saying, “Well, in some ways, it simply feels like business as usual. Since 2017—with the Wolverine: The Long Night podcast—I’ve never stopped writing Logan for Marvel, and this is simply the next chapter in his journey. But of course, things have changed for the mutants, and we’re leaning into this new normal in the series.”

It is unknown when the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see Wade Wilson and Logan back together, but it’s clear that the larger Disney umbrella is going to try to make it happen as soon as possible.

Deadpool/Wolverine will be released in stores and online in January 2025.