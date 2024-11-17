Deadpool and Wolverine Take Over Disney Months After Film’s Release

Deadpool & Wolverine has finally arrived on the small screen. The Marvel blockbuster smashed through the $1-billion-dollar wall earlier this year and was widely praised by fans and critics alike. Now, fans can relive the hilarious Multiverse-spanning antics of Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan/Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) all over again.

After grossing $1.338 billion at the global box office, Deadpool & Wolverine became the 20th-highest-grossing film of all time, the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time and the second-highest-grossing film of 2024. Needless to say, it did quite well all things considered.

The film centers on Wade, who’s trying to live a normal life when he’s kidnapped by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) who need him to save the universe. But to do so, he’ll need to team up with the most legendary X-Men ever: Wolverine. There are a few other surprising cameos in store, too–if you haven’t seen the film yet, we won’t spoil them (but shame on you!).

Is Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+?

Yup! Deadpool & Wolverine broke the fourth wall again on November 11, which means you can rewatch the film as many times as you like on the streaming service giant. You can also watch Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018), and all the X-Men movies on Disney+.

However, in true fourth-wall-breaking style, the film’s arrival on the streaming platform comes with a nice little Easter egg. While you won’t see Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman climbing out of the film’s Disney+ thumbnail like Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk did at the end of her own television series, there are three new Disney+ avatars you can choose from: Deadpool himself, his partner in time Wolverine, and the, erm… adorable?… Dogpool.

You’ll find the three new avatars at the top of the page in the featured section and also in the Marvel section.

Watch the official Deadpool & Wolverine Disney+ teaser from Ryan Reynolds below:

Where Else Can I Watch The Movie Now?

You can also buy Deadpool & Wolverine on several digital platforms following its October 1 release. It’s available to purchase from Prime Video, iTunes, and Microsoft Store in the UK, and Prime Video, iTunes and other digital retailers in the US.

The movie is also still currently playing at some UK and US cinemas, or you can pre-order a hard copy on , and following its physical release in the UK on November 4 (there’s also a limited-edition 4K Steelbook now available).

Check out the trailer for the film below:

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Deadpool), Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine), Emma Corrin (Cassandra Nova), Matthew Macfadyen (Mr Paradox), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa Carlysle), Rob Delaney (Peter Wisdom), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), Stefan Kapičić (Colossus), Jennifer Garner (Elektra Natchios), Wesley Snipes (Blade), Channing Tatum (Gambit), and Daphne Keen (Laura/X-23).

Will you be streaming Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+? Let us know in the comments down below!