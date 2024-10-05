Fans Worry Over Patrick Stewart’s Possible Return in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Initially launched by 20th Century Fox in 2000, the X-Men film series introduced the world to the complexities of mutant existence. Embodied by stellar performances, particularly by Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, it is, needless to say, one of Marvel’s most well-known and popular franchises, with the series grossing over $6 billion globally over the course of 13 films until 2020.

Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, Marvel Studios regained the film rights to the X-Men characters. This transition marks a pivotal moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), opening the doors to integrating classic mutant characters into a shared narrative. The intent to merge the X-Men saga with the MCU is underscored by the success of films such as Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), which hints at a broader commitment to include iconic mutants within the overarching MCU narrative.

The integration not only aims to refresh the franchise but also seeks to address long-standing fan desires for cohesive storytelling within the Marvel mythos. Merging legacy characters like the X-Men into the MCU paves the way for interesting dynamics, alliances, and conflicts, especially with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty), and Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon.

Concerns About Stewart’s Return as Professor X

The prospect of Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Professor X in Avengers: Secret Wars has sparked a range of emotional reactions among fans.

According to the anonymous insider My Time To Shine Hello, the MCU may soon welcome back the powerful omega-level mutant and telepath, Charles Xavier/Professor X, portrayed by the iconic Sir Patrick Stewart (also known for his role as Jean-Luc Picard the Star Trek universe).

His previous portrayal in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought nostalgia, yet ended with tragedy as his character fell victim to Wanda Maximoff’s wrath.

The star made a brief appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), where his character was tragically killed by Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

However, that version of Professor X was not from the original X-Men universe. Now, reports indicate that the original Charles Xavier could make his return to the MCU:

Just confirmed he will return for Secret Wars

Given his advanced age, some fans have expressed apprehension about how his well-being may affect production timelines. Internet chatter reflects a mix of hope and unease, with many advocating for immediate filming to ensure his involvement. Statements from users on platforms like Reddit echo this sentiment, indicating a shared worry about the realities of aging in a blockbuster environment that often prioritizes youth and stamina.

The Hillybilly Analyst concurs with this sentiment, sharing X/Twitter:

He gotta live that long first, damn. They better start filming right tf now.

For some, Stewart’s potential absence from the MCU is not just a loss of a character but an emotional blow, representing the end of an era for the X-Men franchise. There is a sense of urgency in fan circles to secure his role while he is still able to participate fully.

It seems that many are worried about the future of the MCU and how the Secret Wars movie will eventually pan out:

Him, Samuel L Jackson, Ian McKellen and even Harrison Ford. I believe they’d all be included somehow. Time is ticking in real life. It’s a shame it took so long to get certain rights back for characters. But would be poetry in motion for the perfect send off.

As Marvel embarks on a new narrative phase likely to be the “Mutant Saga,” Avengers: Secret Wars is poised to play a crucial role in shaping this future. The film promises to fuse characters from various continuities and timelines, presenting the potential for both alliances and conflicts between established characters and newcomers.

With much anticipation surrounding Avengers: Secret Wars, fans have high expectations for the film that is positioned as a successor to Avengers: Endgame. The return of directors Anthony and Joe Russo, known for their adept handling of ensemble casts and complex narratives, further raises hopes for a seamless execution of these expectations.

