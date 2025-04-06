OFFICIAL: New ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Has Recast Five Main Characters

This summer, the Jurassic Park franchise will dominate theaters once again with the release of Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), the seventh film in the $6 billion series.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, who has given us blockbuster hits such as Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), it stars Scarlett Johansson as a covert ops specialist who leads a top-secret mission to an abandoned dinosaur-infested island in South America.

Meanwhile, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020-2022) and the follow-up series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) have kept the franchise going on the small screen. But the animated side of the Jurassic franchise hasn’t been without some major recastings.

Camp Cretaceous brought back geneticist Dr. Henry Wu, who’s played by BD Wong in the film series (he appears in the 1993 original and in every film in the Jurassic World trilogy). However, he was actually voiced by Greg Chun in the Netflix series.

Biosyn CEO Lewis Dodgson also appeared in Camp Cretaceous. In Jurassic World Dominion (2022), he’s played by Campbell Scott. But, in animation, he’s voiced by Adam Harrington, who reprises his role as the character in Chaos Theory Season 3.

None of these recastings were all that surprising, as it’s not unusual for animated projects to cast new actors into roles due to big-screen talents coming with much higher price tags.

Surprisingly, though, Dichen Lachman reprised her role as the dinosaur black market dealer Soyona Santos in Chaos Theory Season 2, making her the first–and so far, only–live-action Jurassic Park/World actor to return to voice their animated counterpart.

What also surprised fans last year was the recasting of the character Brooklynn, who was played by Hollywood megastar Jenna Ortega in all five seasons of Camp Cretaceous.

Last year, showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley revealed to IGN that Ortega’s “busy schedule” made it “impossible” for her to return to play Brooklynn in Chaos Theory. Consequently, Kiersten Kelly now voices the character.

At the same time, Ryan Potter, who voiced Kenji Kon in Camp Cretaceous seasons one to five, stepped away, leaving Darren Barnet to fill the role in Chaos Theory.

Now, Season 3 has recast yet another Jurassic World character.

Jurassic World Recasts Several Characters

Season 3 sees the return of Camp Cretaceous/Chaos Theory regulars, Darius Bowman (Paul-Mikél Williams), Ben Pincus (Sean Giambrone), Yasmina Fadoula (Kausar Mohammed), Kenji Kon (Darren Barnet), Sammy Gutierrez (Raini Rodriguez), and Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly), as it overlaps with the events of Jurassic World Dominion.

With the last half of the series taking place on Malta–one of the 2022 film’s settings–in addition to Santos (Lachman) and Dodgson (Harrington), we also see the return of Barry Sembène, who was introduced as a raptor trainer alongside Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) in Jurassic World (2015), before returning as a French Intelligence agent in Dominion.

Despite being criminally underused in both Jurassic World films, Barry Sembène gets a lot more screentime in Chaos Theory Season 3, as he teams up with Darius, Ben, Yasmina, Kenji, and Sammy to help bring Santos to justice. Unfortunately, the actor who plays him in the film series doesn’t, with Evan Michael Lee taking over from Omar Sy.

Whether Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4–which is inevitable when you see how far the show has come (including Camp Cretaceous)–will bring other live-action characters into animation, such as Owen Grady, Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), and Alan Grant (Sam Neill), remains to be seen.

Chaos Theory Season 3 Now Streaming

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Watch the trailer:

It stars Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman), Sean Giambrone (Ben Pincus), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula), Darren Barnet (Kenji Kon), Raini Rodriguez (Sammy Gutierrez), Kiersten Kelly (Brooklynn), and Dichen Lachman (Soyona Santos).

Jurassic World Rebirth releases in theaters on July 2.

