Fans Left Disappointed After Baby Dragon Breaks Down at Universal’s Epic Universe

Posted on by Eva Miller Leave a comment
Two large, armored Viking ships with ornate figureheads approach a fantastical, How to Train Your Dragon-inspired city atop a mountain. The sky teems with birds, and waves crash around the ships as they near the bustling shore.

Credit: DreamWorks Animation

A minor malfunction caused a temporary disruption to one of the most anticipated experiences at Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe yesterday when a baby dragon robot malfunctioned just before a scheduled meet-and-greet. The animatronic dragon, part of the park’s How to Train Your Dragon experience, went still as it attempted to begin its interaction with park guests, resulting in a quick response from the Universal staff.

A fantastical concept rendering of a vibrant and bustling How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk inside of Epic Universe at sunset, with imaginative attractions and structures, boats on water, and visitors enjoying the whimsical scenery.
Credit: Universal

Isle of Berk Interaction Fails

The baby dragon, a key feature of the Isle of Berk section within Epic Universe, is designed to amaze visitors with lifelike movements and its charming, interactive presence. However, as the dragon was entering the designated meet-and-greet area, it experienced a technical glitch, causing it to “shut down” before it could engage with the waiting crowd. The malfunction caused the dragon to become temporarily unresponsive, which led to immediate action by Universal’s team.

The baby dragon was swiftly removed from the area to undergo troubleshooting, and the meet-and-greet session was paused as the attraction’s technical team worked to resolve the issue. Guests who had been eagerly waiting for the chance to meet the dragon were told that the malfunction would be addressed shortly, and they were directed to other attractions while repairs were made.

@beercutieandfoodie

This would happen when I go to see the baby dragons at Epic Universe 🥹 #epicuniverse #pouncer #babydragon #howtotrainyourdragon #isleofberk

♬ original sound – Genesis | Orlando Foodie

The disruption, while brief, was a letdown for fans hoping to interact with the popular character. Universal Orlando Resort’s technical team, known for managing the cutting-edge technology behind the park’s attractions, acted quickly to minimize the downtime. Fortunately, the glitch was resolved, and the baby dragon was able to return to its scheduled appearances after a short delay.

The grand, multi-story Grand Helios Hotel with ornate domes and a clock on top, surrounded by lush gardens, pathways, and a large fountain pool in the foreground under a clear blue sky. Located within Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe.
Credit: Universal Grand Helios Hotel

The First Major Dragon Breakdown

Despite this minor setback, the rest of the meet-and-greet sessions proceeded without further issue, and guests were able to enjoy the immersive experience that the baby dragon provides. While technology-driven attractions like this are prone to occasional glitches, Universal Orlando Resort is committed to delivering high-quality, interactive experiences for guests, and incidents like these are rare in a park that continually updates its attractions.

Though yesterday’s interruption was unfortunate for some visitors, the brief malfunction serves as a reminder of the complexity of operating advanced animatronics in a theme park environment. The baby dragon remains a key attraction, and it is expected to continue delighting guests as part of the highly immersive Epic Universe experience.

Universal Orlando Resort has not yet commented on the specific cause of the malfunction, but the issue was promptly addressed, and the dragon returned to its regular programming without further incident. Visitors looking forward to meeting the baby dragon in the future can be reassured that the attraction is running smoothly once again.

Eva Miller

Eva was born and raised in the beautiful state of Oregon but has since relocated and lives in New York City. Since she was young, Eva has loved to perform in musicals, especially Disney ones! Through performing, Disney’s music became the soundtrack of her childhood. Today, Eva loves to write about all the exciting happenings for the Walt Disney Company. In her free time, Eva loves to travel, spend time in nature, and go to Broadway shows. Her favorite Disney movie is 'Lilo and Stitch,' and her favorite Park is Disney's Animal Kingdom.

