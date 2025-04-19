Fans Left Disappointed After Baby Dragon Breaks Down at Universal’s Epic Universe

A minor malfunction caused a temporary disruption to one of the most anticipated experiences at Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe yesterday when a baby dragon robot malfunctioned just before a scheduled meet-and-greet. The animatronic dragon, part of the park’s How to Train Your Dragon experience, went still as it attempted to begin its interaction with park guests, resulting in a quick response from the Universal staff.

Isle of Berk Interaction Fails

The baby dragon, a key feature of the Isle of Berk section within Epic Universe, is designed to amaze visitors with lifelike movements and its charming, interactive presence. However, as the dragon was entering the designated meet-and-greet area, it experienced a technical glitch, causing it to “shut down” before it could engage with the waiting crowd. The malfunction caused the dragon to become temporarily unresponsive, which led to immediate action by Universal’s team.

The baby dragon was swiftly removed from the area to undergo troubleshooting, and the meet-and-greet session was paused as the attraction’s technical team worked to resolve the issue. Guests who had been eagerly waiting for the chance to meet the dragon were told that the malfunction would be addressed shortly, and they were directed to other attractions while repairs were made.

The disruption, while brief, was a letdown for fans hoping to interact with the popular character. Universal Orlando Resort’s technical team, known for managing the cutting-edge technology behind the park’s attractions, acted quickly to minimize the downtime. Fortunately, the glitch was resolved, and the baby dragon was able to return to its scheduled appearances after a short delay.

The First Major Dragon Breakdown

Despite this minor setback, the rest of the meet-and-greet sessions proceeded without further issue, and guests were able to enjoy the immersive experience that the baby dragon provides. While technology-driven attractions like this are prone to occasional glitches, Universal Orlando Resort is committed to delivering high-quality, interactive experiences for guests, and incidents like these are rare in a park that continually updates its attractions.

Though yesterday’s interruption was unfortunate for some visitors, the brief malfunction serves as a reminder of the complexity of operating advanced animatronics in a theme park environment. The baby dragon remains a key attraction, and it is expected to continue delighting guests as part of the highly immersive Epic Universe experience.

Universal Orlando Resort has not yet commented on the specific cause of the malfunction, but the issue was promptly addressed, and the dragon returned to its regular programming without further incident. Visitors looking forward to meeting the baby dragon in the future can be reassured that the attraction is running smoothly once again.