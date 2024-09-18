Trams Pulled From Service Yet Again in Florida as Leading Theme Park Slashes Operations

If you are planning on visiting Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in the near future, we hope you have your walking shoes on because some extra steps will be necessary.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, a celebrated theme park in Florida, offers more than thrills and entertainment—it’s a haven for wildlife and a key player in conservation efforts.

The park houses over 200 species, from powerful predators like tigers and lions to exotic birds, reptiles, and marine life. Guests can observe African elephants, giraffes, zebras, and rhinos in environments designed to mimic their natural habitats, while the Jungala area provides an immersive look into the vibrant wildlife of Southeast Asia, featuring orangutans and Malayan tigers.

The theme park is one of America’s largest zoological institutions, with 335 acres (136 ha) and more than 2,700 animals.

With all of that space, it is easy to imagine how any guest could rack up 20,000+ steps in a day of theme park fun. Much like Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, the entrance to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay can be quite a bit of a walk.

At Magic Kingdom, guests parking in the Ticket and Transportation Center would then take a tram to the security gates, where either a monorail or the ferry boat would whisk them away to the most magical place on earth.

The same is also true for EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios parking lot trams (minus the need to take additional transport after the tram).

At Busch Gardens, things are quite similar, except the tram will bring guests directly to the entrance of the park, cutting down what would be a 15-minute walk to and fro.

Sadly, it looks like that will be a perk of the past for most days of the week.

SeaWorld Work Orders took to X to share the news that the tram operations at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay would be cut down.

“Busch Gardens FL is cutting trams Monday-Thursday. Trams will only run on Saturday & Sundays. If you thought the parks could not be cut any more dry, think again. CEO, Marc Swanson, stated in the Q2 earnings call that the company is looking to cut $50 million in cost in 2024.”

While the company is looking to cut funds, it appears profits are up. In that same earnings call, Swanson said:

“We are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial results. We grew attendance and revenue during the quarter despite not seeing any material improvement in weather during the quarter compared to prior year. We also achieved a record level for in-park per capita spending, which is a testament to the continued success of our strategies and investment in this area. We’re also happy to have been able to repurchase approximately $6.3 million shares since the end of March through August 5th, or nearly 10% of our outstanding shares at what we believe were depressed and highly attractive prices, underscoring our significant free cash flow generation and our commitment to thoughtfully and opportunistically return excess capital to shareholders.”

Swanson also went on to state that he was particularly pleased with the performance of the Tampa Bay Park, especially in comparison to its Orlando competitors. He also believes that with the opening of Epic Universe on the Universal Orlando Resort front in 2025, that more guests will come visit the park as they come to vacation in Florida.

Knowing this, it is quite interesting to see the park cut down what was a very positive guest experience perk.

Most recently, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay shut down Scorpion, a beloved coaster at the theme park. Fans were upset by the initial quick closure announcement, so much so that Busch pushed back the closure day, allowing more fans to come to the park to have one final ride on the coaster. It is expected that the closure of Scorpion is taking place in order to create a new attraction.

The park also recently lost two of its gorillas.

What’s Coming Next for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay?

Something exciting is arriving at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Spring 2025! Wild Oasis, a new interactive adventure zone set within the park’s Jungala area, promises a thrilling experience for the whole family.

Designed to ignite the imagination and stimulate the senses, Wild Oasis will immerse guests in the vibrant sights and sounds of the rainforest. Highlights include a revamped drop tower featuring state-of-the-art digital and sound effects, an interactive water play zone, and a multi-level climbing canopy.

Visitors will also have the chance to encounter fascinating wildlife in a brand-new, multi-species animal habitat.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay President Stewart Clark expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition: “Wild Oasis has something for everyone—whether you’re seeking the rush of a ride, fascinated by wildlife, enjoy getting wet or climbing high, or just want to relax under the rainforest canopy.”

What do you think of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay removing their trams during weekdays?