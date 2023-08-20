BREAKING: Parking Trams Returning to Walt Disney World in 2023

Pakring trams are back!

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, the Walt Disney World Resort faced quite a shocking amount of changes. One of the most notable changes was the rival of the parking tram services from all theme parks. Eventually, these were returned to Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom but were still nowhere to be seen at EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Eventually, Disney announced that parking trams would be coming back, but this announcement came and went with no timeframe given.

Thankfully, Disney has finally revealed that the tram service will be returning to these two theme parks very soon!

As reported by Scott Gustin moments ago, parking trams will be returning this September:

NEW: Parking trams will finally return to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in September, Disney confirms. pic.twitter.com/GCxNconxWX — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 20, 2023

After a long day at the theme parks, parking trams can be a godsend, allowing Guests to kick back and relax, at least for a few minutes. We’ve been eagerly anticipating the day they returned to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and are so glad they’re finally back!

Guests can navigate the Walt Disney World Resort in a plethora of different ways. Guests traveling to the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kindom, as well as Disney Springs, Typhoon Lagoon, and Blizzard Beach, can hop aboard one of the hundreds of buses. These also take Guests to each and every one of the hotels across the Orlando property.

Guests wanting to travel in style can climb aboard the Walt Disney World Monorail, which connects to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort as well as EPCOT and Magic Kingdom.

