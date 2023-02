Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto is an immersive experience where Guests can watch bartenders craft lavish tiki mug cocktails as a volcano rumbles in the distance. One of the most popular “hidden gems” at Walt Disney World Resort, many Guests wait hours just to step inside!

Though Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto is for the adventurous at heart, a group of Guests recently got a bit too adventurous while visiting the tiki bar. Jimmy (@ournextgreatadventure_ on TikTok) alleged that he was propositioned by a pair of overly-intoxicated swingers while drinking solo at Trader Sam’s:

“There’s a bar stool at that big surfboard table in the middle. And so, as you’re supposed to a Trader Sam’s, you start talking to the people around you,” Jimmy explained. “Eventually, it comes to, like, oh, I’m staying at Fort Wilderness. They’re like, ‘Oh, we’re staying at Fort Wilderness, too.’”

At first, it seemed like an innocuous conversation; the couple even offered to share an Uber back to Fort Wilderness to save them all money. But Jimmy quickly realized something else was going on when the couple slid him a note containing their phone number and campsite number and said something like, “Come join us in our RV later.”

“Needless to say, I declined,” Jimmy laughed. “But I can now check off getting picked up by swingers at Trader Sam’s off of my Disney bucket list.”

More on Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto

Located in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, this tiki bar, complete with a Tiki Terrace, is the perfect place to meet friends or make new ones! Disneyland Resort also boasts its own version, Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, located inside Disneyland Hotel.

“You grotto check out this tropical tiki bar that captures the romance of the South Seas through unique food and drinks. Be sure to arrive early!” reads the official Disney description of the bar. “Venture in to this tranquil hideaway for an enchanting evening packed with fantastic fun and delightful surprises.”

“Does the name Trader Sam sound familiar? If you’re a long-time Disney fan, it should. Many years ago, famed Adventureland explorer Trader Sam was bitten by the bartending bug. And ever since then, Sam has searched for exotic ingredients to mix into magical libations.”

Have you ever been to Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.