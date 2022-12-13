Team Member Demeans Guest at Pricey Universal Orlando Hotel

Universal Orlando Resort introduced Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in 2016 as Preferred Hotel, a middle ground between its affordable family hotels and luxury Premier Hotels that include complimentary Universal Express Unlimited.

Though the Resort boasts overwhelmingly positive reviews on TripAdvisor, some recent Guests were very unhappy with their stay. Reddit user u/madchad90 and their girlfriend decided to upgrade to Sapphire Falls from Universal’s Aventura Hotel, a Prime Value Hotel. They were looking forward to a shorter walk to water taxi transportation to CityWalk, Universal Studios Florida, and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Unfortunately, the Guest said Loews Sapphire Falls Resort “misses the mark completely.” For an average of around $200 per night, the Guest was disappointed that the room was “nothing particularly special.”

They also noticed chipping paint and scuffed walls in their room and around the Resort, surprising for a hotel that opened just six years ago. It “didn’t really make the hotel feel very nice for it’s increased price,” the Guest wrote.

But the biggest issue was the way the Guest was treated at check-in and check-out. They wanted to grab a luggage cart to carry their own bags, but couldn’t, as Loews Sapphire Falls Resort is a full-service hotel.

“We had to wait around the check in area as they hunted for a bellhop until the woman behind the counter decided to grab our bags for us (at this point I had already brought several in),” the Guest recalled.

As they went to leave, the Guest said they had a humiliating experience at the check-out counter:

Then upon checkout I went to luggage service to request a cart be sent to our room and the person behind the counter felt the need to explain to me that they are “full service” and a cart would come with a bellhop and asked “if I still needed help”, obviously implying I wasn’t aware that I’d have to tip the bellhop. At that point I just said screw it and said I’d carry my luggage myself

“Overall, I had a much nicer experience with Aventura, everything was much quicker and the hotel just felt nicer overall,” the Guest concluded. “If you want to get full service, definitely splurge for one of the higher end resorts.”

More on Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

This Preferred Hotel offers a Despicable Me (2010) character breakfast to satisfy even the biggest Minions fan. From Universal Orlando Resort:

Escape To An Island Paradise From the stone turret in the lobby to the inviting charm of each room and suite, you’re surrounded by a vivid and textured haven that is inspired by landmarks of the islands. Blue waterfalls cascade over lush grounds and in the distance, the calming sounds of steel drums call you to take in the scenic views, ease into island time and let go. Amid the beach area, palm trees and pool you’ll find Caribbean-themed dining options, including a contemporary watering hole offering rare vintage rums. And each day, the exclusive benefits of staying in Universal are yours to enjoy, including Early Park Admission to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ up to one hour before the parks open (valid theme park admission required).

Have you ever stayed at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort?

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Orlando Resort Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Orlando Resort operations.