Snow White’s Iconic Animal Faces Crisis at Disney World, Hundreds Call for Immediate Action

Walt Disney World is a massive space the size of San Francisco. Considering the vacation paradise is the size of a city with four theme parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios), two water parks (Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach), Disney Springs, multiple golf courses and mini golf courses, over 25 resorts, and so much more, one could imagine that there is a ton of wildlife living at Disney, rent-free.
At times, guests have spotted alligators in the waters of Disney, from Bay Lake to the Rivers of America, which is actually inside the Magic Kingdom, to adorable bunnies, and of course, the famous Disney ducks, which trot around the theme parks with their ducklings.
Not only do we see animals in the parks, but wildlife is littered in Disney movies, so much so that when it comes to Disney, animals and humans seem to be friends, nearly on the same playing field. Take Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, for example.
In Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), animals hold a significant role, enhancing the film’s storytelling and enriching Snow White’s character. The portrayal of Snow White’s bond with animals reflects her kind-hearted and pure nature. Her ability to communicate with and befriend a variety of forest creatures underscores her innate goodness and innocence, making her the “fairest of them all.”
From the moment Snow White first steps into the forest, her connection with the animals is evident. Birds, rabbits, and squirrels are not just passive observers but active participants in her life. They guide her through the woods, demonstrating their trust and affection for her.
This connection is further highlighted in the dwarfs’ cottage, where Snow White is assisted by these animals in daily chores. Birds and squirrels alike help clean the house and prepare meals, emphasizing Snow White’s nurturing influence over her environment and reinforcing her role as a caring figure.
Animals also play a crucial role as plot devices. The huntsman’s encounter with a deer in the forest adds tension and drama to the story. While the deer is not directly involved in the action, it serves as a symbol of innocence and reflects the huntsman’s moral dilemma and internal conflict.
Additionally, the Magic Mirror, though not an animal, is surrounded by animal motifs, further integrating the importance of animals into the film’s magical and mysterious elements.
Squirrels, in particular, have made notable appearances in various Disney films beyond Snow White. In Bambi (1942), squirrels are part of the vibrant woodland community that shapes Bambi’s early experiences. Their presence contributes to the lively and interconnected forest ecosystem depicted in the film.
In The Sword in the Stone (1963), squirrels play a pivotal role during Merlin’s transformation of himself and Wart into animals. This sequence, full of humor and whimsy, is a crucial learning moment for Wart, illustrating the theme of perspective and adaptability.
In Robin Hood (1973), squirrels, along with other forest animals, are depicted as part of the Merry Men’s entourage and the bustling life of Sherwood Forest. Their inclusion adds to the animated retelling of the classic legend, reinforcing the film’s connection to nature and the whimsical world of its characters.
Overall, in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, animals—especially squirrels—are integral to the film’s charm and narrative. They help to establish Snow White’s gentle nature, aid in plot development, and contribute to the film’s magical atmosphere. Similarly, squirrels in other Disney films often symbolize nature’s playfulness and contribute to storytelling in imaginative ways.
That is why a recent viral video had Disney guests in shock, screaming for one squirrel’s safety.
“Get out!” Panicked onlookers at Disney Springs’ Rainforest Café near Orlando, Florida, screamed in terror, as they watched a squirrel get dangerously close to the volcano attraction’s fire. In the gripping July 12 video, the critter’s tail even appears to be visibly singed by the eruptions. According to the person filming, the squirrel eventually “made it out alive.”
ABC shared the video that swept Disney Springs, as a ton of guests panicked in the hope that this squirrel would not be injured, and thankfully, it escaped.
What wildlife have you noticed scurrying around Walt Disney World?
