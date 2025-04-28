Every Disney World Ride (and Theme Park) Closed in May 2025

If you’re planning a trip to Disney World this May, it’s definitely smart to know what rides—and even entire areas—you might not be able to experience.

It’s never fun to show up to the parks and realize one of your favorites is behind construction walls! The good news is most of Disney World will be fully up and running, but there are a few big closures you’ll want to plan around. Let’s break it down park by park so you know exactly what to expect.

Magic Kingdom

Astro Orbiter – Closed for refurbishment through at least the summer of 2025.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – Closed for a major refurbishment and won’t be back until 2026.

Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade – Permanently closed.

Hall of Presidents – Temporarily closed for refurbishment; reopening date not yet announced.

Liberty Square Riverboat – Expected to permanently close later in 2025, but still operating currently.

Tom Sawyer Island – Will likely close later in the year, but remains open during May.

Walt Disney World Railroad – Potential temporary closures could happen, but no closures are officially scheduled for May 2025.

Special Note: Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin is still open in May but is scheduled to close for a big overhaul in August, so if it’s on your list, you’re safe this month!

EPCOT

Test Track – Still closed for its big reimagining. It went down in mid-2024 and isn’t expected to reopen until late summer or early fall 2025.

¡Celebración Encanto! – Technically not a ride, but worth noting that this temporary show has been extended indefinitely and may have downtime here and there.

If Test Track was a must-do for you, it’s a bummer—but thankfully, EPCOT still has plenty of incredible attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Soarin’ Around the World wide open and ready for you.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy – Permanently closed to make way for a brand-new show.

The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure – Opening May 27, 2025. (Until then, the area will still be closed for final preparations.)

Heads up: Villains Unfairly Ever After will be debuting on May 27, too! So if you’re heading to Hollywood Studios before Memorial Day, you’ll miss both new shows.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

It’s Tough to Be a Bug – Permanently closed to make way for a new Zootopia show.

TriceraTop Spin – Permanently closed.

The Boneyard – Scheduled for closure soon, but remains open through May.

DINOSAUR – Still open for now! (But it’s living on borrowed time, with plans for closure likely to hit in early 2026.)

Just a heads up: There are a ton of construction projects happening at Animal Kingdom right now. Disney’s building the new Tropical Americas area where Dinoland USA used to be, so some parts of the park feel a little less lively than usual.

Water Parks

Blizzard Beach Water Park – Closed May 1-20, 2025 for refurbishment.

Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – Reopens May 1, 2025, and stays open all summer long!

It’s a bit of a flip-flop month for Disney’s water parks. Blizzard Beach goes down for a quick refresh at the start of the month, but Typhoon Lagoon will pick right up where it left off, giving guests a place to cool off.

Final Thoughts:

While it’s never ideal to have some attractions closed, Disney has a way of making up for it with new experiences around every corner. May 2025 will still be packed with magic, even if you have to skip a few classics. Plus, you’ll get to experience some brand-new entertainment like the Starlight Night Parade debuting later in the summer and The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure if you’re visiting after Memorial Day weekend.

If there’s a ride you absolutely have to do, make sure to double-check the official app the day you’re visiting—because at Disney World, things can always change with a little pixie dust (or construction dust)!