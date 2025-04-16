Disney Guest Jumps and Falls Out of Attraction in Attempt to Steal a Cucumber

When guests visit Disney World, their visit is often full of magic and memories that can last a lifetime! Not only does Disney immerse guests with all of the highly Imagineered Disney Parks, Resorts, lands, and attractions, but they also ensure that guests are enjoying a fun and safe vacation.

At times, however, some guests break the rules, which can result in serious consequences depending on the circumstances. In 2021, a video had been swirling on social media showcasing a guest hopping out of the Living with the Land attraction at EPCOT to grab a cucumber. The original video was seemingly posted on TikTok by user Martha Lorena (@marthalorena) but has since been taken down.

That being said, it was posted long enough for others to save the video and post it to Instagram. DisneyDining reported that Alex (@alex64gaming) took to Instagram to repost the video. In the video, we can see the original username to be @marthalorena in the top left corner, and the name “Martha” is also said out loud.

As seen in the below screenshot, you can see the guest leaving the ride vehicle to grab the cucumber. The video also has text overlaying it, noting, “When getting off a ride to steal a cucumber goes wrong.”

As you can see, the guest took a fall after trying to hop back in the boat, which is why guests are asked to keep their arms and legs in the vehicle at all times when boarding the ride, as standing or exiting the attraction while in motion could cause serious injury to the guest.

As we discussed, Disney has strict rules and regulations in place to protect guests, Cast Members, and the integrity of their parks. For example, one specific rule indicates that it is prohibited to:

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that might impede the operation of the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof.

Of course, jumping out of a moving attraction after being told to stay seated is extremely unsafe and a violation of the rules at Walt Disney World. Another rule indicates that stealing is also prohibited, which is another rule this guest attempted to break. Depending on the scenario, a guest can be removed from the park and even receive a lifetime ban for breaking the rules.

We are unsure as to what the consequences were for this guest; however, it indeed serves as an example of what not to do when visiting Disney World.

To learn more about the rules and regulations set out by the Walt Disney World Resort, click here! If you are ever unaware of whether something is or is not allowed, you can always ask a nearby Cast Member.

Update: Ride Disruptions Continue in 2025

It seems that guest behavior on Living with the Land hasn’t improved much since the infamous cucumber incident in 2021.

During a recent visit to EPCOT, we experienced firsthand how persistent and disruptive rule-breaking has become aboard the classic boat attraction. While riding Living with the Land, the experience was interrupted not once, not twice—but four separate times—as guests repeatedly stood up and attempted to exit the moving ride vehicle mid-ride.

Though the attraction itself continued operating at its usual pace, the peaceful background music and narration were cut off multiple times to allow a Cast Member to address the situation. Over the PA system, stern warnings echoed throughout the greenhouse: “Please remain seated. Do not attempt to stand or leave the vehicle.” Despite these repeated announcements, some guests still didn’t comply.

It’s important to understand that Living with the Land, while a slow-moving ride, is still a continuously running attraction. Boats are spaced close together, and the ride system isn’t designed for quick emergency stops. Sudden movements—like standing up or attempting to exit—can lead to serious injury, both for the person acting out and for other guests nearby.

This recent disruption serves as a reminder that ignoring posted rules and safety instructions isn’t just a nuisance — it can be dangerous, and it puts everyone at risk. Guests who engage in this kind of behavior may be asked to leave the park or even face a ban from Disney property altogether.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below!