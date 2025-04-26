Controversial Starlet Reveals ‘Tangled’ Live-Action Audition

We are living in an age where it seems that nearly every Disney animated film is in the process of being turned into a live-action remake. Disney kicked off its live-action remake bonanza with the release of Cinderella in 2015, although there had been some sporadic remakes before that. 2016 saw the remake of The Jungle Book, and in 2017, it was Beauty and the Beast.

2019 was a huge year for live-action remakes, with four films being released — Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Lady and the Tramp. Since the Cinderella remake, there have been a total of eleven live-action remakes, with more on the way.

Over the years, live-action remakes have really become controversial among Disney fans. Some people love seeing their favorite animated films come to life, while others think that Disney has given up on creativity and is just thinking of an easy way to make money.

Disney’s most controversial live-action remake is also its most recent one. Snow White was released in late March and has completely failed at the box office, bringing in less than $200 million. This is primarily due to the fact that fans were turned off by comments made by leading lady Rachel Zegler, as well as Disney’s decision to use CGI to create the dwarves, instead of hiring actual actors.

Because Snow White’s utter failure was so devastating, Disney announced that production of the live-action Tangled remake would be paused.

Tangled , released in 2010, starred Mandy Moore as the princess Rapunzel, a young woman with magical hair who was kept locked away in a tower by the woman she believed to be her mother. Little does Rapunzel know, she is actually the missing princess of Corona, and she only discovers that when she leaves her tower with a thief named Flynn Rider.

Tangled was an absolute hit at the box office, grossing nearly $600 million. And even though it has been 15 years since its release, it is still an incredibly popular film, and Rapunzel is an incredibly popular character in the theme parks.

Before its cancellation, almost no information was revealed about the live-action remake. However, one controversial actress has recently revealed that she had thrown her name into the ring for the lead role.

JoJo Siwa, who rose to fame on the reality show Dance Moms, posted a video on Instagram where she revealed her audition tape for Tangled. She is seen in the video reciting a scene from the movie, and her hair is braided and full of flowers, much like Rapunzel’s is in the movie.

Siwa deleted the video shortly after she posted it, but nothing on the Internet is ever truly gone, and many users saved the video before it was deleted.

Many commenters felt that Siwa’s acting wasn’t bad, but she wasn’t the right fit to play Rapunzel. Others thought that Siwa’s public persona was too problematic for Disney, especially after the Rachel Zegler debacle. They also said that the original video was probably deleted because Disney didn’t want anyone to see the tape, know that she had auditioned, and move on from the cancellation news.

Last year, Ms. Siwa made headlines for her antics while visiting Walt Disney World to celebrate her 21st birthday. She filmed herself drinking around EPCOT, but she allegedly got drunk, bothered other guests, and tried to force them to sing along with one of her songs.

Shortly after her videos went viral, others pointed out that she appeared not to be drinking as much as she wanted everyone to believe. She was then accused of simply pretending to be drunk and bothering other people on purpose.

Do you think JoJo Siwa would have made a good Rapunzel? Who would you like to see in the role? Do you think Disney should move forward with its live-action Tangled remake? Let us know in the comments!