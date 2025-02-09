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Disney’s Newest Live-Action Remake Could Take Its Story to the MCU

in Marvel, Movies & TV

Posted on by Rick Lye 4 Comments
Hiro Hamada and Baymax from the Disney movie BIig Hero 6 on an interactive Disney Parks meet and greet at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort

Credit: Disney

Whether fans like it or not, Walt Disney Studios will continue making live-action remakes of its classic animated films. Disney’s latest addition to the live-action library, The Lion King (1994) prequel Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) , just surpassed the $700 million mark at the box office.

Two lion cubs stand close together on a lush, grassy savannah near water under a clear sky. The curious cubs, one looking forward and the other to the side, explore their sunlit surroundings with wonder in this limited-edition scene of wildlife beauty.
Credit: Disney

In some ways, Mufasa’s success helps to make up for Disney’s box office hits with Pinocchio (2022), Peter Pan and Wendy (2023), and The Little Mermaid (2024). With the live-action Lilo and Stitch (2025) and Moana (2026) coming to theaters soon, Disney can expect two more live-action hits.

There is, of course, Snow White (2025). However, at this point, with so much controversy surrounding the film, Disney would be happy just to break even.

Disney is currently rumored to be working on live-action remakes of Hercules (1997), Robin Hood (1973), The Aristocats (1970), Bambi (1942), and Tangled (2010). However, a new rumor has Disney considering a live-action movie that could come with a twist.

Rapunzel and Pascal the chameleon looking shocked in Tangled
Credit: Disney

According to reports, Disney is considering turning Big Hero 6 (2014) into a live-action film. The twist comes with just how Disney will approach this film: will they turn it into a true live-action remake, or will Disney move Big Hero 6 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Before it was a film or television series, Big Hero 6 started its life as a Marvel comic created by Steven Seagle and Duncan Rouleau in the late 1990s. Disney lightened up the source material to make it family-friendly and moved the story from Japan to the fictional San Fransokyo.

The source material gives Disney two options for the live-action remake. They could use the film to create a live-action adaptation, like they did with Snow White or The Little Mermaid.

Big Hero 6
Credit: Disney

However, there is a second, potentially more lucrative way for Disney to make this film. In the comics, Sunfire and Silver Samurai both have ties to Wolverine and Professor X.

When the original animated film was made, Disney didn’t own the rights to the X-Men, but now it does. Given the success of Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)a Wolverine/Big Hero 6 film could work well.

Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) standing together.
Credit: Marvel Studios

However, this second idea would require time and money, while the classic remake wouldn’t. Given Disney’s recent hesitation to spend money, fans can expect a classic live-action remake from Disney.

Despite that, there’s always hope that Disney could add to the MCU again.

in Marvel, Movies & TV

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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