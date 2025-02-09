Disney’s Newest Live-Action Remake Could Take Its Story to the MCU

Whether fans like it or not, Walt Disney Studios will continue making live-action remakes of its classic animated films. Disney’s latest addition to the live-action library, The Lion King (1994) prequel Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) , just surpassed the $700 million mark at the box office.

In some ways, Mufasa’s success helps to make up for Disney’s box office hits with Pinocchio (2022), Peter Pan and Wendy (2023), and The Little Mermaid (2024). With the live-action Lilo and Stitch (2025) and Moana (2026) coming to theaters soon, Disney can expect two more live-action hits.

There is, of course, Snow White (2025). However, at this point, with so much controversy surrounding the film, Disney would be happy just to break even.

Disney is currently rumored to be working on live-action remakes of Hercules (1997), Robin Hood (1973), The Aristocats (1970), Bambi (1942), and Tangled (2010). However, a new rumor has Disney considering a live-action movie that could come with a twist.

According to reports, Disney is considering turning Big Hero 6 (2014) into a live-action film. The twist comes with just how Disney will approach this film: will they turn it into a true live-action remake, or will Disney move Big Hero 6 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Before it was a film or television series, Big Hero 6 started its life as a Marvel comic created by Steven Seagle and Duncan Rouleau in the late 1990s. Disney lightened up the source material to make it family-friendly and moved the story from Japan to the fictional San Fransokyo.

The source material gives Disney two options for the live-action remake. They could use the film to create a live-action adaptation, like they did with Snow White or The Little Mermaid.

However, there is a second, potentially more lucrative way for Disney to make this film. In the comics, Sunfire and Silver Samurai both have ties to Wolverine and Professor X.

When the original animated film was made, Disney didn’t own the rights to the X-Men, but now it does. Given the success of Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), a Wolverine/Big Hero 6 film could work well.

However, this second idea would require time and money, while the classic remake wouldn’t. Given Disney’s recent hesitation to spend money, fans can expect a classic live-action remake from Disney.

Despite that, there’s always hope that Disney could add to the MCU again.