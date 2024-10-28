Disney Star Zachary Levi Falsely Claims COVID Shot Killed Broadway Star

In 2007, actor Zachary Levi burst onto the scene when he was cast as Chuck Bartowski in the network television show Chuck. Chuck is a computer whiz who receives an encoded email from a former college friend now employed by the CIA.

The message contains the last existing copy of a software program that holds the United States’ most classified spy secrets, which is embedded into Chuck’s brain. As a result, the CIA and NSA assign him handlers and deploy him on top-secret missions.

After starring in Chuck, Zachary Levi’s career exploded, and he starred in numerous hit films. In 2010, he voiced Flynn Rider in Disney’s beloved princess film Tangled. Then, in 2019, he ventured into the superhero world when he played Shazam, a young boy who unexpectedly gains superpowers that not only transform into a superhero, but also an adult.

For years, Levi was incredibly popular and beloved by fans. But many of them were shocked when he recently attended a rally held by former President Donald Trump. The actor said that he had supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but since RFK Jr. dropped out of the race, Levi had decided to support and campaign for Trump.

During the rally, Levi said that coming out as a Republican in Hollywood was potential “career suicide”. However, multiple people, including The View star Whoopie Goldberg, called out those comments. She named several well-known Hollywood actors who were outspoken Republicans and still managed to have successful careers.

For years, Levi remained quiet about his personal political views, but since his Trump endorsement, Levi has been more and more straightforward. Some believe he has even become a little unhinged.

Recently, Levi went on Instagram Live and spoke out against the COVID-19 vaccine. It was then that he made a truly shocking claim. He said that it was the vaccine that killed Broadway star Gavin Creel.

“I know that this is going to offend some people and make some people mad, and I wish it didn’t. So, a few weeks ago, my friend Gavin Creel died. He was 48 years old, and he was one of the healthiest people I knew.”

Creel actually died on September 30 from a rare and aggressive form of sarcoma, a cancer that affects the bones and soft tissue. Levi called Creel’s sarcoma a “turbo cancer” that “came out of nowhere.”

“You better believe that, with everything in me, I believe that if these COVID vaccinations were not forced on the American public, that the theaters weren’t being pushed and leveraged —” “They knew the cost benefit of these shots, and it was garbage. Guys, it was garbage. They knew that there would be plenty of side effects, including turbo cancers. They knew. And I, without a shadow of a doubt, I believe that Gavin Creel would be alive right now — right f—king now — he would still be alive if that stuff didn’t get put into his body.”

It is very important to note that both the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Society have debunked the myth that the COVID-19 vaccine caused things like cancer. Multiple studies have been done supporting the statement that the COVID-19 vaccine does not cause any kind of cancer, and it certainly did not cause actor Gavin Creel’s.

Levi immediately started attracting criticism from fans and co-stars. Norbert Leo Butz, who played Fiyero in the hit Broadway play Wicked, said he was “disappointed” that Levi would use his friend’s death to make such a blatantly false political statement.

So incredibly disappointed you would politicize Gavin’s death. Really tried to give you the benefit here. Made it halfway through, which was hard as hell. But Was utterly heartbroken, as he would have been, that you felt the need to use his life and legacy to promote this awful platform. 💔

Photographer Evan Zimmerman, who photographed Levi when he was in the play She Loves Me, alongside Gavin Creel, was disgusted by what Levi said, and called the actor out for just being a terrible person and costar. Zimmerman said that when he was photographing the play and its actors, he remembered Levi constantly chain-smoking outside.

He said that he felt bad for Levi’s “poor” costars, who “deal not only with you but your stench.”

Levi further admitted that he could be wrong in his beliefs but would not be shamed into changing them.

What do you think of the comments made by Zachary Levi? Should he apologize for making false claims? Was he right to be called out for what he said? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.