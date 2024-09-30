Disney’s ‘Tangled’ Star Zachary Levi Endorses Donald Trump

Zachary Levi, the star of the beloved Disney film Tangled (2010), has officially endorsed Donald Trump for United States President in the momentous 2024 election.

This is a move that the actor himself describes as potential “career suicide,” given the supposed “liberalness” of Hollywood as an industry. The actual amount of leftist support in the entertainment industry is actually pretty up for debate, considering that the public largely focuses on famous people like movie stars and less on the moguls and CEOs that actually run companies, but regardless, Zachary Levi feels like he’s going against the flow for this one.

Related: Former Adviser: ‘Disney Is F***ed’ if Trump Wins in November

The Disney star appeared at a Donald Trump rally in Michigan recently (per The Hollywood Reporter) and announced that he supported the former president in his fourth and current attempt for the highest executive office in the land. Somewhat unusually, Zachary Levi took quite a bit of his time to mention how he actually initially wanted to vote for Robert Kennedy Jr., but since the former candidate has dropped out and endorsed Trump himself, he has followed along.

The star of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023) said, “For a long time, I was like, ‘Man, I really want to find a politician that represents all of the things that I want and I want to see in a presidential candidate.’ And this year, I found Bobby Kennedy, and I thought, ‘Man, this guy is it. He’s the real deal.’ And in a perfect world, whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby.”

Again, not the typical direction that a public endorsement takes, but Levi also seemed to feel it was necessary to explain his presence at the rally to begin with. He said:

“I’m not gonna take too much time, but I did just wanna just give you a little context about why Shazam is sitting here talking to you about these various things. I grew up in my family that was Christian conservative, that was pretty much the lane that we were in. My parents were Kennedy Democrats that then turned into Reagan Republicans, and they taught me to have a healthy level of distrust for the government and a healthy level of distrust for industry that runs amok.”

Related: Donald Trump Wants Disney’s ABC Stars Fired After Presidential Debate

Ultimately, Zachary Levi managed to get on message and proclaimed his vote for Trump, saying, “Because I do believe, of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there. And he’s gonna get us there because he’s gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former representative Tulsi Gabbard.”

Zachary is arguably best known for his role as Flynn Rider in Tangled, which he has reprised in Tangled Ever After (2012) and in Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (2017), as well as his breakout role in the NBC series Chuck. He is also well known for playing the titular superhero in two Shazam films for DC, the second of which was a major flop. More recently, he starred in Harold and the Purple Crayon, another box office disappointment, and has appeared in two Thor films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What do you think of Zachary Levi endorsing Trump?