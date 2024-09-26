Former Adviser: ‘Disney Is F***ed’ if Trump Wins in November

To debate or not to debate, that is the question. With just over a month remaining until the Presidential election, Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are still arguing over whether or not to have a second debate.

Vice President Harris agreed to a second debate on CNN, but former President Trump backed out after first agreeing to the second debate. Trump was hoping that the debate would be on Fox News or Newsmax.

Despite hopes for a second debate, it does not appear that it will happen, as Trump keeps complaining about the first debate hosted by ABC News. Trump claims that ABC News hosts David Muir and Linsey Davis were unfair to him during the first debate, and he does not want that to happen should there be another debate.

However, Davis and Muir were simply fact-checking Trump in real-time, as he spread many falsehoods, including that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating people’s pets. Since Trump made that claim, schools and hospitals have had to shut down due to bomb threats, and Haitian immigrants have feared for their safety.

Trump was so angry about the Presidential Debate that he urged the Federal Communications Commission to pull ABC’s license. The FCC has declined to intervene.

However, despite all that, former Trump Adviser Sam Nunberg said that Trump has not forgotten about the ABC News Presidential Debate. Nunberg thinks that if Trump is re-elected, he will be out for revenge against Walt Disney Co.

Nunberg said:

I would not want to be Disney. Disney is f‑‑‑ed after that debate from last. They’re absolutely f‑‑‑ed. … And Bob Iger really is going to have a lot to say if Trump is president. Bob Iger is going to have a lot to explain to the shareholders how he let [David] Muir and that other person — Linsey Davis — Muir and Davis.

Despite the debate having been more than two weeks ago, Trump has been attacking the debate moderators and Disney on his campaign stops, continually claiming that they were unfair to him.

Project 2025 has already singled out Walt Disney Co. as an American company that must change the way it does business because of its close ties with China. Trump has repeatedly denied any knowledge of Project 2025 despite praising its authors and ideas dozens of times on the campaign trail.

Luckily, this will all be over after the election on November 5.