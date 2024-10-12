‘Wizard of Oz’ Prequel ‘Wicked’ Sees Stellar First Reviews, “Oscar-Worthy”

Cynthia Erivo could join the ranks of EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winners with this promising new prequel to the classic Wizard of Oz tale if early reviews are to be believed. Ariana Grande might just be on her way, too.

The highly anticipated Wizard of Oz prequel Wicked, based on the 2003 Tony Award-winning Broadway hit, has finally started receiving its first round of reviews—and it seems like fans of the musical are unlikely to be disappointed. Early screenings have been met with enthusiastic applause, with critics hailing it as a visually stunning masterpiece that could very well be Oscar material.

Early Reviews Say Wicked Could Win Major Awards

Directed by Jon M. Chu of Crazy Rich Asians (2018) and In The Heights (2021) fame (and surprisingly rated G), Wicked reimagines the beloved backstory of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch from the world of L. Frank Baum’s “Wizard of Oz”.

Based on the popular Broadway musical of the same name, Wicked was created by composer Stephen Schwartz and writer Winnie Holzman. The production defied early mixed reception to become a Broadway mainstay and cultural phenomenon worldwide.

Based on Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the musical explores themes of friendship, the politics of power, and the nature of good and evil — all contrasted against the vibrant and magical world of Oz. Known for its iconic songs like “Defying Gravity” and “Popular,” Wicked has earned numerous awards, including Tony Awards and a Grammy.

Set long before Dorothy’s arrival in Oz, the film explores the complex relationship between Elphaba Thropp/Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda Upland/Glinda the Good(Ariana Grande), offering a fresh perspective on a world familiar to many.

Early reviews suggest that the film has successfully translated the magic and emotion of the Broadway show to the silver screen, with many calling it an “Oscar-worthy” contender for Best Picture.

Chris Murphy of Vanity Fair seems to have nothing but praise for the film, as Wicked News Hub quotes from Murphy’s appearance on The Ankler podcast — eyeing Ariana Grande for Best Supporting Actress:

Chris Murphy from Vanity Fair discusses Ariana Grande’s performance in Wicked: “The way that Glinda works in the story, it’s so funny and there is so many comedic moments, but as it goes on she really becomes the unsuspecting heart and a really sympathetic character. Obviously it’s only half the story, but there is a full complete movie arc in this one act. While Elphaba ends defying gravity, Glinda ends really down to earth in a way that screams best supporting actress.”

Speaking on how this is “so much bigger than any one person,” Murphy speaks excitedly about how this is “the quintessential American story” in this clip from the show:

.@kateyrich speaks to musical aficionado @christress

about the high notes — and high stakes of Wicked’s movie adaptation. Listen to their full conversation, including an interview with The Penguin’s Cristin Milioti: https://theankler.com/p/cristin-milioti-penguin-hbo-staying-sane-hollywood

Gregory Maguire (via Wicked News Hub), author of the novel that inspired the musical and film, had this to say about the leading duo:

Gregory Maguire’s author note in the Wicked Movie Tie-In Book: “I watched Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as the cameras rolled. Their ability to inhabit their characters – and Jonathan Bailey’s ability too – were intimidatingly powerful”

In addition to Erivo and Grande, Wicked also features Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero. Fans are buzzing about the casting choices, with early reports suggesting that the chemistry between the leads is palpable and electrifying.

As the film gears up for its wide release and press for the film kicks into high gear, Wicked seems poised to become a major box-office success this holiday season. Riding high off the Season of the Witch this Halloween, cruising sweetly into Thanksgiving, Wicked could prove 2024’s year-end sensation, even despite the inevitable “anti-woke” backlash.

In fact, a stellar first part could see continued success in part two — yes, the musical has been split into two parts and expanded upon.

If current reviews are to be believed, a relatively effervescent first half will set up a darker, more intense second half, as political tensions within Oz rise — mirroring the musical’s story trajectory while adding layers that make the story more “profound”, according to Oz Historians of the “Oz Talk with Ryan and Tori” podcast, Tori Calamito, and Ryan Jay.

If there’s one thing audiences can agree on, it seems to be that Wicked is a feast for the eyes and ears. Chu’s direction is being praised for its imaginative take on the land of Oz, merging familiar settings from the 1939 Judy Garland classic into mesmerizing landscapes that feel both nostalgic and new.

This Oscar speculation surrounding the two leads is bolstered by the film’s already-evident rich visual elements and compelling performances, making Wicked a strong candidate in technical categories like Best Costume Design, Best Original Score, and Best Visual Effects. With the award season approaching, Wicked might just find itself center stage.

Are you excited to see Wicked in theaters this Thanksgiving? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!