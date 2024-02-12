Is ‘Wicked’ a Prequel or Reboot? First Official Trailer Revealed

When it comes to new movie trailers, “there’s no place like” the Super Bowl because we finally have the first official trailer for Wicked (2025)!

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is a straightforward concept — young farmhand girl is whisked away by a tornado to a mysterious and magical land where she befriends three unlikely allies with whom she must find a powerful sorcerer and defeat an evil witch. But things get pretty complicated beyond the pages of L Frank Baum’s classic 1990 novella.

The 1939 film The Wizard of Oz might be based directly on Baum’s book (to which there are thirteen follow-ups), but there are many notable changes beyond just the title. Not only is the picture a musical, but it also makes plenty of other major changes to the source material, especially to the character of Dorothy Gale, who’s played by Judy Garland in the film.

It’s not the only film in the Oz franchise, either (there are several adaptations: animated, live action, big screen, small screen). Among the most notable titles is the 1985 film Return to Oz, which stars Fairuza Balk as Dorothy Gale. Yes, it’s a sequel to the 1939 film, but it’s first and foremost based on Baum’s early 20th-century Oz novels, mainly Ozma of Oz (1907).

The same can be said about the film Oz The Great and Powerful (2013) starring James Franco (Oz), Michelle Williams (Glinda), and Mila Kunis (Theodora/Wicked Witch of the West). While it’s widely considered a “spiritual prequel” to the original 1939 film, it’s mostly an independent story in its own timeline, just like Return to Oz.

And the upcoming film Wicked is no exception.

Is Wicked a Prequel to The Wizard of Oz?

Based on the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name, which is based on the 1995 book of the same name by Gregory Maguire, Wicked revolves around sisters Glinda Upland (who becomes the Glinda the Good) and Elphaba Thropp (who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West). In the new film, they’re played by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, respectively.

While indeed a prequel of sorts to The Wizard of Oz, it’s about as canon with that film as the 2011 reimagining Rise of the Planet of the Apes is with the original Planet of the Apes (1968). A more recent example is last year’s Wonka (2023) — it’s a prequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971), but at the same time, well, it isn’t.

Now, “we’re off to see the trailer, the wonderful trailer” for the upcoming movie Wicked. And if you scare easily, don’t worry — there aren’t any lions and tigers and bears in sight:

Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz himself? Oh, my!

Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians,), Wicked is the first installment in a two-part series. Wicked Part Two (2025) is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025. However, it’s unknown at this time whether the sequel is based on Maguire’s second novel, Son of a Witch (2005), or if the first novel has simply been divided into two parts.

Wicked and Son of a Witch are followed by two more books, A Lion Among Men (2008) and Out of Oz (2011). If the upcoming film and its sequel are a success, we could be looking at a brand-new Oz franchise.

Per Universal Pictures, here’s the official synopsis for Wicked:

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart. The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked is scheduled for release on November 27, 2024.

Wicked is scheduled for release on November 27, 2024.