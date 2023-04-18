Ariana Grande Silences Haters In New Wicked BTS Video

After some distanced first looks at Elphaba and Glinda, behind-the-scenes footage of Wicked: Part One (2024) has been released, showing off Ariana Grande’s voice, beautiful costume designs, and a colorful set.

Based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked (2003-present) is a Tony Award-winning Broadway show of the same name with music and lyrics written by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The Broadway sensation originally starred Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristen Chenoweth as Glinda.

The Wicked film is directed by John M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, with supporting performances from Jonathon Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Bowen Yang as Pfanee, and newcomer Marissa Bode as Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose.

While there is a lot of star and stage power behind these names, that hasn’t stopped online trolls from voicing their opinions, especially about Ariana Grande. But after a newly released behind-the-scenes video, the pop idol has easily proven the critics wrong.

Ariana Grande Looks and Sounds Amazing

As soon as the video starts and you hear Ariana Grande’s voice, you can tell she is nailing it. While most people focus on her pop career or her time on the Disney Channel, Grande also performed on Broadway in 13, A New Musical (2008-2009). Those vocal chops are clearly still there as she effortlessly sings Glinda’s part of “No One Mourns the Wicked.”

On top of that, Glinda’s dress is gorgeous, perfectly mimicking the original Glinda the Good Witch dress from The Wizard of Oz (1939). The scepter and crown are just icing on the cake for some beautiful costume design.

However, the video doesn’t just stop at showing Ariana Grande’s incredible voice and costume. It also gives viewers an aerial view of Munchkinland, which looks great.

Much like the original technicolor film, Munchkinland is brimming with brightly colored thatched rooves, a poster condemning the Wicked Witch of the West, and the yellow brick road. It’s truly stunning and serves as an excellent build-up for Wicked.

