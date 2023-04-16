Your First Look At Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in Wicked Movie

On April 16, 2024, in separate Instagram posts, both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo released the first looks of their characters from the upcoming Wicked: Part One (2024), and they look stunning.

The Wicked movie is based on the 2003 Tony Award-winning Broadway show of the same name with music and lyrics written by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The Broadway sensation originally starred Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristen Chenoweth as Glinda. The original musical was based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West (1995) by Gregory Maguire.

The Wicked film is directed by John M. Chu and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, with supporting performances from Jonathon Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Bowen Yang as Pfanee, and newcomer Marissa Bode as Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose.

The musical tells the story of the life of Elphaba before she was the Wicked Witch of the West, including her friendship with Glinda the Good Witch. Fans of the musical and the original film The Wizard of Oz (1939) have been excited for the new movie to release, and the two leads have just given fans a taste of what’s to come.

Your First Look at the Wicked Movie’s Elphaba and Glinda

In Cynthia Erivo’s post, viewers only get a back view of Elphaba, but the iconic look of the black gown, pointy hat, and green skin are precisely what fans have come to expect from anything involving the Wicked Witch of the West. On top of this, she carries a gnarled wooden staff that may have replaced her iconic broomstick.

All of this occurs in a tall tower filled with circular windows and framed in an emerald green ring. It’s a great way to introduce one of the most beloved musical characters of the 21st century.

Ariana Grande’s photo is a little harder to make out, but that doesn’t mean her pink dress doesn’t pop! The ball gown is exactly the outfit you’d expect from Glinda as she ascends a dark, wooden staircase.

What’s especially exciting about these posts are the sneak peeks we get of the sets. With their height and wooden architecture, it seems that both Wicked movies will be faithful to the original stage productions.

What do you think of these first looks? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!