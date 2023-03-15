‘Wicked’ Release Date Bumped Up

The highly-anticipated Wicked (2024) movie musical starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will hit theaters earlier than expected.

The popular Tony Award-winning musical written by Stephen Schwartz based on the book by Gregory Maguire of the same name and debuted on Broadway in 2003. It has been going strong ever since, swiftly becoming one of the biggest money-makers on the Great White Way.

Wicked tells the story of The Wicked Witch of the West, Elfaba, and Glinda the Good Witch’s relationship before the events of The Wizard of Oz (1939). Elphaba was initially played by Frozen star Idina Menzel who received a Tony for her performance, and Kristen Chenoweth as Glinda. Sorry, Guh-Linda.

‘Wicked’ Means Movie Magic

When something gets that popular, it’s only a matter of time until we see it translated to film, especially when other broadway musicals like Hamilton and Come From Away did so well on streaming services.

There was already plenty of hype surrounding the film, but it became more prominent when its stars were announced. Tony-winning and Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo is playing the role of Elphaba, while pop star Ariana Grande is taking on the part of Glinda.

Many other stage and screen stars have been cast, including Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, recent Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathon Bailey as Fiyero, and Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, and Ethan Slater as Boq.

Controversially, Wicked has been split into two movies to avoid “fatal compromises” and will release a year apart. However, it seems at least one of those release dates has changed.

Something Wicked This Way Comes… Earlier Than Expected

Originally, Wicked was expected to release in December to take advantage of all the children on winter break. However, according to a Tweet from director Jon M. Chu, Wicked will drop into theaters a month early.

WICKED NEWS: We are deep into production on WICKED and everyday we get more and more excited to share with u the mischief we’ve been up to. So…We’ve decided to get it to you all a little earlier than planned. OUR NEW RELEASE Date is NOV 27th 2024! A little Thanksgiving treat! pic.twitter.com/6YvjA1gRDr — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) March 14, 2023

Chu stated that the earlier release date was due to how excited everyone was working on the film, ending the tweet by saying the movie was now “A little Thanksgiving treat!” West Side Story (2021) star Rachel Zegler agreed, commenting that she “cannot wait cannot wait EEEEEK!!!!!!!!”

Chu isn’t the only person working on the film that’s excited. Star Ariana Grande was just as ecstatic to share the news in an Instagram post, which is very Glinda.

Other celebrities were quick to respond with enthusiasm. Queer Eye’s Jonathon Van Ness immediately replied with an “Oh my goddddd 😍😍😍😍😍” and singer Katy Perry answered with her own “Screamt.”

Are you excited about Wicked releasing earlier? Are you more of an Elfaba or Glinda? Let us know in the comments below.