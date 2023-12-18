All 3 Willy Wonka Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

The latest adaptation of Roald Dahl’s timeless children’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (1964) has finally been unwrapped for the big screen.

Wonka (2023) is a musical fantasy by director Paul King that acts as a sort of prequel to the original story in which the titular chocolate maker and inventor invites a group of children, along with their parents, to his incredibly magic yet terribly hazardous chocolate factory.

You might compare this film to Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), the prequel to the idea of the original Planet of the Apes that also isn’t based on any pre-existing source material (this isn’t the only comparison we’ll make to that franchise).

Wonka doesn’t necessarily serve the original 1971 film, although for many it might blend seamlessly into the Gene Wilder-led classic. That said, seeing as it has already surpassed its $125 million budget by devouring $151 million worldwide so far, a sequel is inevitable.

Now, let’s unwrap the three films in this franchise before they start to melt! There’s the original film, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971), the Tim Burton remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), and now, the prequel, Wonka.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

By default, Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), the reboot of the 1971 film (or Roald Dahl’s book, however you look at it) that stars Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka, should have been a half-decent attempt at the very least. But then we should have been able to say the same thing about Tim Burton’s other pointless remake, Planet of the Apes (2001).

Despite an equally impressive production, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is just as middle-of-the-road. Perhaps not quite as bad as many will have you believe, but ultimately, you’ll be left asking: Why? The songs are nowhere near as good as the original, and the only real saving grace is the young cast, each of whom brings their own flavor to the table.

If you’re looking for a refined version of the 1971 film by Mel Stuart, you can’t go too wrong, but if you’re expecting Johnny Depp to upstage Gene Wilder, you’ll feel just as disappointed as you would if you were expecting to bite into a bar of delicious milk chocolate but instead got some chewy, bitter liquorice. In other words, you might cringe.

Wonka

Just how much is too much whimsy before it starts to get a little sickly? Much like chocolate, whimsy is a component best used in moderation, but the latest iteration of Roald Dahl’s widely celebrated children’s book — although this is a contrived prequel to the 1964 classic — wants to shove it down your throat faster than you can say “Oompa Loompa.”

Speaking of which, Hugh Grant’s Oompa Loompa “Lofty,” who is criminally underused, brings some genuine laughs to an otherwise corny comedic fantasy — which families will undoubtedly love this Holiday season. But while the rest of the cast is star-studded (Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Coleman, Sally Hawkins), the only real show-stealer is Grant’s pint-sized trouble-maker.

Timothée Chalamet offers a solid portrayal of Wonka, but he’s hardly as tantalizing on the tastebuds as Gene Wilder. There are many things to appreciate about Wonka, from the eye-candy production value to the more-ish musical numbers, but the film’s quirky nature is so forced you might feel quite sick of it all by the end, like you’ve eaten far too much chocolate.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

The fact that Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is on the top shelf will probably come as no surprise. That said, the film is hardly a flawless masterpiece, and perhaps more so a brilliantly realized adaptation of Dahl’s novel, capturing both the charm and those ever-so-subtle sinister flavors that can be found throughout a lot of the British author’s work.

Gene Wilder’s infectiously energetic and delightfully eccentric Willy Wonka (although at times he’s often as frightful as he is delightful) is the show-stealer here, bringing with him a whirlwind of charisma so powerful he outshines everyone else in the film.

Then there are the classic musical numbers, “Oompa Loompa,” “Pure Imagination,” and “I Want It Now,” which have no contest in the two subsequent iterations.

It sounds like a strange comparison, but we wonder if Dahl’s story inspired, in part, Jurassic Park (1993). Though obviously inspired by Walt Disney, it’s clear John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) has hints of Willy Wonka. And then there’s the dinosaur theme park itself, which feels as magical as Wonka’s chocolate factory (though far deadlier… we think).

Per Warner Bros. Pictures, here’s the official trailer for Wonka:

And here’s the synopsis:

Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Wonka stars Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka), Calah Lane (Noodle), Keegan-Michael Key (unnamed chief of police), Paterson Joseph (Arthur Slugworth), Matt Lucas (Gerald Prodnose), Sally Hawkins (Willy Wonka’s mother), Rowan Atkinson (Father Julius), Olivia Colman (Mrs. Scrubitt), and Hugh Grant (Lofty, the Oompa-Loompa).

Which Willy Wonka/Charlie and the Chocolate Factory do you think is the best? Did you like the latest film? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!