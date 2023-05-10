Johnny Depp Or Gene Wilder? Twitter Is Locked In A Heated Debate Over The Best Willy Wonka

As long as we keep remaking movies, there will be debates as to which version was best – and when it comes to major classics like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, there’s bound to be a little friction between lovers of the original and those who want to give the new one a shot…or so one might think.

Speaking of which: If you were wondering why Gene Wilder was trending on Twitter today, this tweet is it:

Who is the number one Willy Wonka: Gene Wilder or Johnny Depp? pic.twitter.com/aissHzP1wu — Is that a Real Question, RICAN?🇨🇷 (@richcoastrican) May 10, 2023

Twitter user @richcostarican posed a million-dollar question to his peers earlier today, and the question seems to have captured the attention of a huge swath of Twitter movie lovers:

Who was the better Willy Wonka: Gene Wilder or Johnny Depp?

Gene Wilder is perhaps most famous for his role as Willy Wonka in the original 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. There is, however, another version of the film that actually stays more faithful to the book it was based on, on top of being directed by the famed Tim Burton – and of course, the lead of this 2005 attempt was none other than Burton’s Golden Boy, Johnny Depp.

One would think, given the stark differences between the two films, that this question would be the subject of some contention. The tweet, however, did not seem to inspire any actual debate because there was one clear winner in the replies:

Related: Two People Fall Into Chocolate Tank, Have to Be Rescued and Hospitalized

Fans of the Roald Dahl story overwhelmingly agreed that Gene Wilder’s performance was far superior to Johnny Depp’s. Most of them seemed to sit so comfortably in their assumption that they did not even feel the need to provide evidence beyond a single, well-chosen GIF.

This is Blasphemous! Gene Wilder all day everyday and twice on Sundays. pic.twitter.com/A7wUSfErzO — The Coach Mike (@iCoach_Speed) May 10, 2023

Related: Timothée Chalamet’s Willy Wonka Likely to Be More Popular Than Johnny Depp’s

Others, however, did give more solid reasons for their choices. User @RealBSP3 said:

Obviously Wilder. He brought a despair, sadness, and menacing undertone to the character in a way I don’t think anyone else could.

User @CraigRozniecki agreed:

I tend to respect Depp as an actor, but found his character to be quite annoying in this film. I’ll go with Wilder, and it’s not particularly close.

@BrambleJim even went as far as to say this:

Gene Wilder and it’s not close. I say that even though I think Depp is more faithful to Wonka in the book. But what Wilder did to the character made it better.

The replies are filled with a number of similar sentiments: Even those who acknowledge that the second adaptation was more faithful to the book than the first agree that the original was still a better overall film – and that Gene Wilder gave an overall better performance as Wonka. Even Depp’s most dedicated fans seemed to agree that Charlie and The Chocolate Factory was simply a mess of a movie.

Overall, user @SixbyFire said it best:

Related: Timothée Chalamet Officially Replaces Johnny Depp In Iconic Role

Now it’s only a matter of time before Timothee Chalamet joins their ranks, adding a third player to this debate – but as we’ve seen here, the young actor already has his work cut out for him.

We’ll see how he fares when the new Wonka movie premieres on December 15 of this year.

Which Willy Wonka do you side with? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!