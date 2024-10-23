‘Beetlejuice’ Star Warns Against Voting Trump, Says Former President “Thinks You’re Stupid”

Beetlejuice himself has some choice words for former president Donald Trump and his supporters.

Now has never been a better time to plunge into the world of Beetlejuice, with the sequel to the classic Tim Burton film hitting theaters earlier this summer. Simply titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, audiences were once again welcomed back to the world of the Deetz family, this time with several new cast members joining the ranks, such as Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, and Monica Bellucci.

Both Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara return, portraying Lydia and Delia Deetz respectively. Ryder’s character has a daughter played by the previously mentioned Ortega. Of course, Michael Keaton returns to play the titular Beetlejuice.

The sequel has performed incredibly well at the box office, raking in well over $400 million, all but ensuring the world will see Michael Keaton put on the green wig and striped suit again in future installments. However, the legendary Hollywood actor recently made headlines for far different reasons, sharing a very anti-Tump message on social media.

Mere hours ago, Keaton posted a seemingly impromptu video to his personal Instagram account where he criticized former president and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his supporters.

In the video, Keaton says neither Trump nor tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has been attending some of the former president’s rallies, respect voters. “They laugh at you behind your back. They think you’re stupid.”

Keaton makes reference to an older statement from Trump, with the actor claiming Trump thinks his supporters are so dumb that they would vote for him no matter what, even if he shot them.

The video was clipped and shared by various other accounts, like a Twitter/X account dedicated to all things Tim Burton:

Michael Keaton “Beetlejuice” says don’t vote for Trump!

The video lasts less than a full minute and abruptly ends after this comment. It’s unclear what prompted the Beetlejuice star to share this video on Instagram, though many other celebrities and actors have been making their voices heard regarding the increasingly divisive 2024 presidential election.

Prior to the release of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Keaton discussed playing the iconic character. While often remembered for his funny one-liners and over-the-top personality, at his core, Beetlejuice is a gross and offensive character who is both hilarious and problematic.

Throughout the original film, Beetlejuice is often seen making unwanted passes at Geena Davis’ character, as well as making crass remarks to other characters. In an interview with GQ, Keaton made it clear these aspects remained a core focus in the new sequel while also touching on his thoughts about how gender is represented in the character.