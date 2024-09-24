Zachary Levi Confirms His Participation in Potential ‘Tangled’ Live-Action Adaptation

Zachary Levi recently broke during an interview, confirming his participation in a live-action adaptation of the award-winning movie Tangled.

It’s no secret that lifelong Disney fans have been less-than-thrilled to learn about some of the company’s latest live-action remakes like The Little Mermaid (2023), the upcoming Snow White featuring Rachel Zegler, or the hyper-realistic animation remake of The Lion King (2019).

However, that hasn’t stopped The Walt Disney Company from developing these projects, triggering speculation about what movies could receive the live-action treatment next and sparking discussion about the underrated movies that deserve to be remade by the company.

Related: Disney Confirms More Animated Classics Are Getting a Remake

Perhaps one of the most speculated movies to receive a live-action adaptation is the 2010 award-winning Tangled, which starred Mandy Moore as Rapunzel and Zachary Levi as Eugene… er, Flynn Rider.

While Walt Disney has not revealed official plans to develop this adaptation, Zachary Levi recently “spilled” on the live-action Tangled, settling rumors about the reprisal of his role as Flynn Rider.

Related: No Longer Just a Bathroom, Disney’s Entire ‘Tangled’ Land Comes to Life

During the press tour for his latest movie, Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024), Zachary Levi was asked about his participation in a live-action adaptation of Tangled, revealing disappointing news for fans of the 2010 movie.

“I love Tangled so much,” Levi commented, “now there’s talk of a live-action, but I’m far too old to play Flynn Rider in a live-action.”

The actor continued, “As much as that would be fun, and I would love to play that role, Rapunzel is 17, turning 18 in that movie. Flynn can’t be older than 22, 23, 24 tops!” “I’m a 44-year-old man. I just… There’s not enough ‘Just For Men’ hair coloring to make that feel right.”

Related: ‘Justice For Rapunzel’ Beloved Princess Completely Disappearing From Disney World

However, the actor did not completely discard his participation in a live-action adaptation if Disney decided to develop the project. “I do think somebody had floated the idea of me and Mandy being like Rapunzel’s parents, like the king and queen. I thought that would be a fun thing! That could be a fun thing.”

Seeing Zachary Levi’s interest and love for Tangled, getting him on board for a live-action adaptation wouldn’t be hard if Disney decided to move forward on the project. Now, it’s up to Disney to set the ball in motion.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

#ZacharyLevi spills on live-action #Tangled #haroldandthepurplecrayon #flynnrider #tangledmovie #yahooaustralia

Related: Disney Officially Reboots ‘Star Wars’ After String of Disasters, Removes Sequels From Canon

While a live-action adaptation of Tangled is not currently in the cards for Disney, the company has a couple of movies slated for the next couple of years.

Of course, the polarizing remake of Snow White featuring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot is scheduled for March 21, 2025, powering through severe backlash against the movie.

The live-action adaptation of Moana starring Catherine Laga‘aia and Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock,” will open in theaters on July 10, 2026. Production kicked off earlier this year. Moana 2 is set for release on November 27, 2024.

Related: Disney Park Officially Closes Down, Evacuates All Visitors

Disney is also premiering a prequel to its hyper-realistic animation remake of The Lion King (2019), following the story of Mufasa, originally voiced by James Earl Jones, titled Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) later this year.

Would you like to see Zachary Levi play a role in the live-action adaptation of Tangled if the project was approved? Don’t forget to share your thoughts and opinions with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!