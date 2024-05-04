‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’ Is Being Turned into a Live-Action Series!

The underrated movie Atlantis: The Lost Empire has finally received the recognition it deserves with a live-action remake. Learn more here!

You read that right. After years of fans demanding a remake of the underrated 2001 Walt Disney Animation film Atlantis: The Lost Empire, a group of heroes is currently developing a live-action series inspired by the beloved story, with the pilot currently available to be watched online.

With a budget of around $120M, Disney’s Atlantis: The Lost Empire grossed over $186 million worldwide. The movie’s less-than-exceptional box-office performance was attributed to its release in competition with Dreamworks’ Shrek and Paramount Pictures’ Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

Regardless of the movie not being a box-office hit, Atlantis has earned a massive fanbase since its release, captivating audiences for generations and sparking a high demand for more projects inspired by this story.

After years, these demands have been heard, with actor and writer Daniel Dreszer revealing an ambitious adaptation of the beloved movie.

In a press release, Dreszer addressed the divisive category of live-action films, commenting that some cinephiles are “always excited to revisit the worlds and characters they remember fondly from their childhood, while others tend to see new retellings as a very ambitious and contrarian style […].”

Being “captivated by the idea of bringing back a once beloved tale, and adapting it into something new,” Dreszer and writer Madalin Stenzel recently released Milo: The Voyage to Atlantis. The 12-minute short film is “made from what would be a 30-minute pilot of a 10-episode mini-series.”

According to the creator, the 10-episode mini-series is currently being developed and will likely be released later this year. In the meantime, fans can enjoy the 12-minute short film Milo: The Voyage to Atlantis for free on the project’s official YouTube channel.

“The story brings back some of the most beloved characters from the original 2001 story and also brings all new ones which are incredibly fascinating to say the least,” said Dreszer.

“The story follows Milo Thatch(Played by Daniel Dreszer) our main character who has the unfortunate luck of running late to the most important presentation of his career. A presentation which not only takes him on a path with certain mysterious interactions, but which will also change his entire course of his destiny forever.”

Milo: The Voyage to Atlantis brought together some of the most talented industry workers, including Disney writers, Sony sound designers, Amity Island composers, and Emmy Award-winning editors, to make the project possible, according to Dreszer.

You can see the live-action short film Milo: The Voyage to Atlantis below or click here to watch it on the project’s official YouTube channel.

This is not the first time that avid fans have taken the responsibility of turning a beloved Disney movie into a live-action remake. Earlier this year, Inside the Magic reported on a live-action remake of Walt Disney Animation’s 2000 movie The Emperor’s New Groove with costumes and characters pulled straight out of the iconic movie.

In the press release for Milo: The Voyage to Atlantis, Daniel Dreszer addressed the following:

Milo: The Voyage to Atlantis is not endorsed by, or associated with Disney, Walt Disney studios, Disney Animation or any of their affiliated companies. It is not for sale, distribution, or online monetization. Characters, associated names and references are copyright and trademark of their respective holders.

Would you like to see Disney make a full-length live-action remake of Atlantis: The Lost Empire? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!