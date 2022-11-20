Live Action Remake of- Disney’s ‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’

in Entertainment

Posted on by Tabitha Boothe Leave a comment
atlantis

Credit: Disney

Live-action remakes seem to be the go-to recently for Disney. Well, there’s one movie that they seem to keep missing. Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

Milo and Kida
Credit: Disney

Related: Live-Action Bambi Cast Has Been Selected

If they were to typecast it correctly, it would be a box office smash hit. The only question is- which actors and actresses would make the best characters? Well, we’ve got some ideas.

Some of the top names floating around for Milo Thatch is Andrew Garfield, Cole Sprouse, and Tom Holland. I think any one of these guys could pull it off. But I think Cole would do the best.

Milo Cole
Credit: Cole Sprouse

As far as Kida, names like Tessa Thompson and Zendaya are sounding pretty good. In all honesty, Tessa would be the one to make the best Kida.

Kida Tessa
Credit: Tessa Thompson

The voice of Vinny is Don Novello. I just keep picturing him from 1995’s Casper. He would make a perfect live action Vinny. Him or John Turturro.

Atlantis
Credit: Don Novello

Related: Disney May Have Other Ideas for Tom Holland That Don’t Include the MCU

A few names come to mind for Gaetan “The Mole” Moliere. There’s Danny Devito, Josh Gad, and Timothy Spall. We’ve already seen how well Spall does at being a rat (Harry Potter). Playing a rodent of sorts is just his thing.

Atlantis Mole
Credit: Timothy Spall

Now, for Audrey Ramirez, there’s really only one person that can pull off playing this character. And that’s Michelle Rodruguez.

Atlantis Rodriguez
Credit: Michelle Rodriguez

And finally, we have Dr. Joshua Sweet. Once again, I really think there’s only one actor that could play him. Terry Crews. Well, Morris Chestnut could probably pull it off very well too.

Atlantis
Credit: Terry Crews

Did we hit the nail on the head, or can you think of better options?

What are your thoughts on a live-action Atlantis? Let us know in the comments! Don’t forget to show a side-by-side picture!

Tabitha Boothe

I grew up on Disney and being from Arizona, I was able to go to Disneyland every summer with my family. My love of all things Walt Disney has just grown over time and have now been instilled into my marriage and our three wonderful kids! We love Disney and go as often as we can. When I'm not at a Disney Park or writing about my favorite attraction, I can be found curled up with a good book (preferably action/fantasy)!

Be the first to comment!