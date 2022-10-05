Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Tradition Becoming Real-Life Offering

Get ready for some “well-mannered frivolity,” as Professor McGonagall puts it! The famous Yule Ball, as is tradition with the Triwizard Tournament, is coming to us Muggles.

The Yule Ball coincides with the Triwizard Tournament. Prior to 1994, it had been centuries since these two events were held. Now, here we are, nearly thirty years later, and all manner of magic is coming to us!

It’s time for us to celebrate the magic like never before. There are actually four different towns where this ball will take place- Houston, Mexico City, Milan, and Montreal.

Historic venues will be magically transformed into a whimsical ballroom. It’s okay if you don’t want to dance (as long as you’re not a Triwizard Champion- otherwise, you’ll have to answer to Professor McGonagall!) There will be excellent performances and surprises around every corner.

Each destination will have a Yule Ball Market where you can purchase robes, wands, and any other gifts your muggle heart desires. Delicious treats, themed activities, and plenty of photo ops will be around every corner. Who knows- maybe even the Weird Sisters will give us a performance or two!

Tickets are available now for Muggles to purchase and depending on where you go, they will range in price from $70-$90. The Yule Ball will begin on various dates starting in November of this year, and each ball lasts from two to two and a half hours.

What are you waiting for?! Go out and get your best gown or dress robes- as long as they’re not from your Great Aunt Tessie! Grab yourself a Victor Krum, a Fleur Delacour, or even a Cedric Diggory or Harry Potter himself.

Not to worry if you don’t have anyone you want to take with you. You can always go stag!

What’s your favorite part of the Yule Ball? Let us know in the comments!