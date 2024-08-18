Photos Confirm Marvel’s Forgotten Hero Making Leap to DC

After the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) merger, the studio underwent major restructuring, resulting in the departure of Walter Hamada, the former head of WB’s DC film division.

James Gunn, known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for Disney and The Suicide Squad (2021) (distinct from the 2016 Suicide Squad film featuring Jared Leto as the Joker), has taken over Walter Hamada’s role, alongside co-CEO Peter Safran.

In the latest phase of the DC Universe (DCU), titled “Chapter One – Gods and Monsters,” James Gunn and his newly established DC Studios are set to breathe new life into what was formerly known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

The DC Elseworlds branch of the DC Studios works have also been introduced — which include Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker franchise and Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman by director Matt Reeves.

The centerpiece of this reboot is the upcoming film Superman (formerly Superman: Legacy), starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, replacing Henry Cavill. This film, inspired by the DC Comics series of the same name, is intended to reset the continuity established by Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Justice League, collectively referred to as the “Snyderverse.”

The previous iteration of the DC Film Universe, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), was defined by Zack Snyder’s Justice League. This version introduced audiences to Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone.

Currently, comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani, who played Kingo in Marvel’s 2021 Eternals (often cited by fans as a “flop” during Marvel’s post-Avengers: Endgame era) has shown up with new Superman actor David Corenswet at the Paris Olympics.

Seeing as Nanjiani is rumored to play Booster Gold/Michael Jon Carter/MJ Carter in the new DCU, it definitely seems like Nanjiani’s superhero allegiance might be turning in favor of Gunn’s new DC Universe.

Below is a post from the Reddit subreddit r/DCU_, where the two stars were sighted by DC fans:

David Corenswet & Kumail Nanjiani at the Olympics!

Perhaps most telling regarding the rumor of Nanjiani as Booster Gold is that Gunn (frequently quick to shoot down falsehoods and rumors regarding his shows) has not said anything about the “Kumail Nanjiani is DCU’s Booster Gold” rumor — which tells us that at least one of these two things ought to be true.

Plus, prominent Superman cast members (like the Kryptonian himself) hanging out with Nanjiani indicate that they have been interacting on the set of Superman or Peacemaker, especially as Gunn has indicated in the past that casting for the DC Universe does not happen until scripts are confirmed.

What does this tell us? Well, more than likely, Booster Gold has been cast, and it is more than likely Nanjiani, who famously went viral ahead of his Marvel movie debut for getting insanely fit in a short span of time — and now ready to jump ship, seeing as Eternals 2 has essentially been abandoned by Disney.

Seeing as nothing was mentioned at the recent San Diego Comic Con, the futuristic, showboating hero Booster Gold will likely be played by Nanjiani.

Do you think Nanjiani would return to the MCU after (likely) getting the DCU’s Booster Gold gig? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

More on DC’s Superman

Goodbye, Black Adam. Goodbye, Zack Snyder.

In the upcoming DC film adaptation of Superman, David Corenswet (Hollywood, The Politician) will take on the iconic role of Clark Kent/Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) cast as his love interest, Daily Planet journalist Lois Lane.

The film’s ensemble also includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, marking his return to the DC universe after playing Victor Zsasz in Gotham (2014–2019).

Nicholas Hoult, known for his portrayal of the young Beast/Hank McCoy in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men series and his recent performance in Renfield (2023), will step into the role of Lex Luthor. Additionally, there are rumors that Kurt Russell, famous for his role as Ego the Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, may portray Jor-El, Clark Kent/Kal-El’s father.

So far, Jonathan Kent and Martha Kent, Superman’s adoptive parents’ casting have yet to be disclosed. Maxwell Lord will be played by Sean Gunn, instead of Pedro Pascal from the DCEU.