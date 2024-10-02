Whoopi Goldberg Calls Disney Star’s Controversial Statements “B.S.”

Let’s make one thing perfectly clear: anyone is allowed to endorse any political candidate they want. That includes celebrities. Celebrities can publicly endorse any candidate, they can donate to any candidate, or they can choose to keep silent about their political affiliations. They are not required to stand behind a candidate or be public about their beliefs.

If they do decide to publicly support a candidate, they must be ready to deal with any subsequent criticisms. This might be more true than ever, given the current political landscape.

Zachary Levi found himself engulfed in controversy after endorsing Donald Trump at a political rally in Michigan. The actor, known for his role as Flynn Rider in Disney’s Tangled (2010), addressed the crowd, noting that his conservative upbringing compelled him to support Trump, describing the political landscape as perilous.

“We’re here to make sure that we are going to take back this country, we are going to make it great again, we are going to make it healthy again. And so, I stand with Bobby, and I stand with Tulsi [Gabbard], and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump. Because I do believe, of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, Donald Trump, President Trump is the man that can get us there. And he’s gonna get us there because he’s gonna have the backing and the support and the wisdom and the knowledge and the fight that exists in Robert Kennedy Jr. and former Representative Tulsi Gabbard.” “But I will say, though, within my industry, as you can probably imagine, Hollywood is a very, very liberal town, and this very well could constitute career suicide.”

Whoopi Goldberg recently responded critically to Levi’s comments regarding his political views and support for the former president.

On the popular daytime talk show The View, Goldberg expressed disbelief at Levi’s assertion that Hollywood’s political climate would punish him for his conservative sentiments. She contended that Levi’s characterization of Hollywood as solely liberal was misleading and indicated a lack of historical understanding.

“So, okay. That’s not necessarily true. From the beginning of Hollywood, it’s always been a very right-leaning town, but I know you don’t know much about the Hollywood history, so let me school you.” “We are, like America is, we’re mixed. We’re a mixed bunch. And sometimes, it may seem like there’s more Democrats and sometimes it seems like there’s more Republicans.” “The truth of the matter is, very few people seem to bite it because they’re Republican. Jon Voight, who is working. Dennis Quaid, who is working. People work — stop that. It’s more BS, and it’s unnecessary.”

Goldberg reinforced that the political landscape in Hollywood is far more nuanced than depicted. She stated that while there certainly exists a significant liberal population, the industry is home to various perspectives, reflecting broader American views. With this backdrop, she argued that Levi’s belief in potential career suicide was unfounded.

Disney, as a family-oriented brand, may find itself navigating turbulent waters due to the political affiliations of its stars. The backlash Levi faces could reverberate through the company. As audience sentiment fluctuates, Disney may need to recalibrate its public image and strategic communications.

Levi’s role as Flynn Rider continues to be a topic of speculation, particularly concerning possible live-action adaptations of Tangled. While fans might wish for his return, the political fallout from his endorsement leaves open questions regarding his participation in future projects.

Over the years, Levi has returned to Disney several times to reprise his role as Flynn Rider in Tangled, including in Tangled Ever After (2012), Tangled: Before Ever After (2017), the show Tangled: Short Cuts, and the series, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

