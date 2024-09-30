“Lousy” ABC Accused of Discriminating Against Donald Trump

Another day, another fight between former President Donald Trump, his supporters, and ABC.

On September 28, Mr. Trump traveled to Alabama to attend a football game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia. He watched the entire game from a box, and the crowd erupted into cheers when he was shown on the jumbotron. However, supporters of the former President felt that ABC, which aired the game, discriminated against him in terms of how much camera time he was given.

Related: Former Adviser: ‘Disney Is F***ed’ if Trump Wins in November

According to those who watched the Alabama/Georgia football game, Mr. Trump was only shown on camera for approximately six seconds. His supporters proceeded to call out the trusted news network for what they deemed “pathetic” coverage of the college football game.

What’s truly pathetic is the fact that abc refuses to acknowledge Trump is at the Alabama-Georgia game. There hate is so obvious and truly disgusting. TDS at its worst. ABC is a disgrace

What’s truly pathetic is the fact that abc refuses to acknowledge Trump is at the Alabama-Georgia game. There hate is so obvious and truly disgusting. TDS at its worst. ABC is a disgrace — Zach Tyson (@ztyson33) September 29, 2024

Related: Disney’s ‘Tangled’ Star Zachary Levi Endorses Donald Trump

Others said ABC was ignoring Mr. Trump because they didn’t like him. However, if Taylor Swift — who is often seen supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce at Kansas City football games — were in attendance, they would have shown her. Networks have been called out for repeatedly showing Swift, but on average, she gets less than one minute of screen time.

It’s funny, I’ve been watching the Alabama/ Georgia game on ABC and they have not shown Trump once. if it were Taylor Swift here at the game we would have seen her 20 times by now LOL. These guys are so corrupt 🤦

It’s funny, I’ve been watching the Alabama/ Georgia game on ABC and they have not shown Trump once. if it were Taylor Swift here at the game we would have seen her 20 times by now LOL. These guys are so corrupt 🤦 — phillip henderson (@phenderson2345) September 29, 2024

Donald Trump’s Continued Fight with ABC

This is not the first time that Mr. Trump and his supporters have gone after ABC and its anchors.

On September 10, the former President went head-to-head with Vice President Kamala Harris in their first presidential debate. The debate was moderated by ABC World News Tonight anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis. The two moderators were praised for their handling of the debate and fact-checking for voters when needed.

Related: Judge Bans Donald Trump From Playing Music at Rallies

The general consensus was that Vice President Harris “won” the debate. She seemed prepared to answer the questions presented to her and called out Mr. Trump for his actions as President.

The former President raised eyebrows when he falsely claimed that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, were stealing people’s dogs and cats and eating them. He was also fact-checked by Mr. Muir and Ms. Davis when he claimed that, if the right to abortion were to be reinstated on a federal level, Democrats would allow post-birth abortions.

Even when Roe v Wade was the law of the land, late-term and post-birth abortions were never allowed unless the life of the mother or baby was at risk.

After the debate, the Republican Presidential nominee claimed that he won the debate and that the moderators had not treated him fairly. He demanded that Disney — which owns ABC — “fire everybody.”

Earlier this year, Trump also filed a lawsuit against popular Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos for defamation. Mr. Stephanopoulos has more than once said that the former president was “found liable for rape.” However, the former president says that is not true. Technically, he was found guilty of sexual abuse, and the judge overseeing the case called it rape.

Do you think that ABC did not give former President Trump enough airtime during the Alabama/Georgia football game? Let us know in the comments!