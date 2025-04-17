When Will ‘Snow White’ Be Available to Stream on Disney+?

For quite some time, Disney’s live-action remakes have been considered controversial, mainly because fans were debating whether or not Disney should continue making them. However, the controversy heightened when Disney cast Halle Bailey, a black actress, to play Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid (1989).

Some thought the controversy could not get any bigger, then the live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). The remake was officially confirmed in 2016, but problems did not arise until Disney announced in 2021 that actress Rachel Zegler, who is half Colombian and half Polish, would play the titular princess.

Ms. Zegler didn’t seem to endear herself to Disney fans when she repeatedly criticized the original story of Snow White. The West Side Story (2021) actress said that her version of Snow White would not be as passive. She would take more control of her own story and not simply let things happen to her. She also said that maybe the film didn’t even need a prince, and even went so far as to call him a stalker.

Unfortunately, Disney was not able to get fans excited about the film, and when it premiered in theaters, it didn’t do nearly as well as Disney needed it to. The film has been out for almost one month and has grossed less than $200 million at the box office, far below the $427 million it needs for Disney to simply break even.

The movie does have a 72% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but only a 39% critics rating, with just over 250 critics’ reviews.

Fans have made it clear that they aren’t interested in heading to the theaters to see the controversial remake, but that does not mean they won’t watch it. And the big question seems to be, “When will Snow White begin streaming on Disney+?”

In recent history, Disney movies have hit Disney+ approximately four months after their theatrical debut. Moana 2 was released on November 27, 2024, and began streaming on March 12. Inside Out 2 premiered in theaters on June 14, 2024, and hit Disney+ on September 25, 2024. Wish was a little bit different — premiering in theaters on November 22, 2023, but not coming to Disney+ until April 3, 2024.

Based on this, we can expect Snow White to become available on Disney+ around mid to late July. As with other films, the movie will become available for purchase on services like Prime Video earlier than that. However, due to Snow White’s poor box office performance, it is possible Disney could decide to go against the grain and stream it earlier than expected.

Inside the Magic will keep readers updated as we learn more about when Snow White will make its Disney+ debut.

Have you seen Snow White in theaters, or are you waiting for it to come to Disney+? Do you think Disney should wait four months to make it available, or should they stream it earlier? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!