After ‘Snow White’ Disaster, Disney Announces Disappointing ‘Tangled’ Update

It’s been fifteen years since Disney released an animated film about a storybook princess with magical hair. Tangled is based on the Brothers Grimm story, Rapunzel, about a young woman who is locked away in a tower for most of her life by an evil sorceress. In Tangled, Rapunzel believes that her mother has locked her away in order to keep her safe.

So, on her eighteenth birthday, Rapunzel enlists the help of a local thief to help her sneak out of the tower and see the floating lanterns. Little does Rapunzel know that the lanterns are being released by the King and Queen of Corona, her real parents, who never stopped looking for her.

Tangled performed very well at the 2010 box office, grossing nearly $600 million at the box office. However, it took ten years before it was revealed that Disney was working on a live-action remake. However, there were no details given, and Disney didn’t mention it again for four years.

Then, in December 2024, Disney announced that The Greatest Showman (2017) director Michael Gracey was attached to the live-action remake. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for co-writing Thor: Love & Thunder (2022), was also signed on to write the film.

Unfortunately, it appears that Disney has decided to put its live-action Tangled remake on indefinite pause, and it’s thanks to the subpar performance of Disney’s newest live-action remake, Snow White.

According to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter:

The pause occurs in the wake of the rather underwhelming release of Disney’s latest live-action adaptation, Snow White. The movie has grossed only $69 million domestically and $145 million worldwide on a production budget of $270 million (the budget inflated due to the 2023 labor strikes). The film was plagued by controversial headlines from the start due to casting and creative choices and then into its press tour due to social media posts from star Rachel Zegler. But Snow White didn’t fare well with the critics nor audiences, the latter of which have given it a B+ Cinemascore (anything outside the A range is considered unsatisfying). It currently only has a 50 percent on review aggregator Metacritic.

Of course, the issues plaguing Snow White are not the only struggles Tangled has faced.

Recently, Zachary Levi, who voiced Flynn Rider in the animated film, has made headlines for his increasingly unhinged rants. He angered many people when he proclaimed that the COVID-19 vaccine had killed his friend and fellow actor Gavin Creel. Mr. Creel died in September 2024 from a rare form of cancer, but Mr. Levi claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine created a “turbo cancer.”

Upcoming Live-Action Remakes

Just because Disney has put its live-action Tangled movie on hold does not mean that the studio has given up on live-action remakes altogether.

This summer, Disney will release its live-action Lilo & Stitch. The movie, which is based on the 2002 animated film, will be released in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.

Then, next summer — on July 10, 2026 — Disney will release its live-action remake of Moana (2016). The film will see Dwayne Johnson return as the demigod Maui. It will be the first time an actor has transitioned from an animated film to its live-action remake.

