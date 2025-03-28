Second Weekend Box Office for Snow White Expected to Decline by 53%

The live-action adaptation of Snow White (2025), starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, has sparked much discussion since its release last week. From mixed audience reactions to debates over controversial scenes and even remarks from the film’s cast, every factor has contributed to the movie’s box office performance.

The film is anticipated to experience a significant decline in box office performance during its second weekend of release. Industry experts forecast a drop of around 53% from its opening weekend, which is expected to yield a mere $20 million compared to its initial $42.2 million domestic gross.

This decrease raises concerns, as the film’s total box office earnings are falling short of early expectations based on pre-release publicity efforts. The $42.2 million opening weekend figures are troubling compared to the film’s substantial production budget, exceeding $250 million!

Historical comparisons highlight the drastic shortfall with examples like The Little Mermaid, which opened to $95.5 million, and Beauty and the Beast, which grossed $174.8 million in its debut. Thus far, Snow White is showing signs of a potential box office flop that could interfere with Disney’s recovery of the costly investment.

It’s hard to ignore the irony that the Snow White remake is struggling at the box office while the original 1937 animated classic was one of Disney’s greatest financial triumphs. The original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) wasn’t just a hit; it was a groundbreaking success that became the highest-grossing sound film of its time, even saving Walt Disney Studios from financial ruin.

Now, decades later, the live-action adaptation faces a starkly different fate, underperforming despite the legacy of the film that once defined Disney’s golden age.

Factors Influencing Box Office Drop

Several factors are contributing to the anticipated drop in box office performance for Snow White. A significant element leading to these lackluster results is the negative pre-release publicity surrounding the film, which has drawn considerable attention since Zegler was cast as the titular character.

Zegler’s controversial remarks about the original animated classic and politically charged social media posts have fueled backlash. This scrutiny could deter potential viewers from attending the film.

Audience fatigue with Disney’s trend of live-action adaptations may also play a role in diminishing interest. While previous adaptations captured audience enthusiasm, responses to recent films indicate a growing sentiment that excessive remakes dilute the charm of beloved classics.

As a result, families might be more selective or hesitant to invest in yet another retelling. Additionally, the shift in viewership preferences toward streaming services has significantly impacted theater attendance.

With platforms like Disney+ thriving, many audiences opt to wait for home viewing rather than visit multiplexes for new releases, especially family-oriented ones. This trend could further exacerbate Snow White’s box office woes, especially considering the competition emerging in the current cinematic landscape.

The competitive environment for Snow White remains notable, as several new films are debuting in the same weekend. Jason Statham’s action film A Working Man and the horror comedy Death of a Unicorn, which stars Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, are poised to vie for box office audiences alongside Snow White.

Projections indicate that A Working Man might open with estimates between $10 million and $12 million, while Death of a Unicorn could bring in $5 million to $7 million. As such, despite the anticipated drop in Snow White’s numbers, it is expected to retain the top spot at the box office, albeit with far lower earnings than its opening weekend.

The landscape is shifting, showcasing a variety of genres competing for the same audience, and the performance in this week’s box office will be revealing as both established franchises and new entries vie for viewer attention.

Future Outlook and Recovery Potential

Looking ahead, there remains a glimmer of hope for Snow White regarding potential recovery. Positive word-of-mouth could bolster the film’s performance in the coming weeks. Audience engagement may increase if families and younger demographics find appeal in the adaptation and share their experiences through community discussions.

If the film manages to resonate positively, it could start to recover some of its initial box office losses over time, similar to many successful family-oriented films that gradually catch on with audiences. Moreover, the implications of Snow White’s performance will significantly influence Disney’s overall strategy for future live-action adaptations.

While Snow White is projected to experience a 53% drop in its second weekend, various factors, including market competition and shifting consumer behavior, illustrate the complexity of its theatrical journey. The film may still hold opportunities for recovery through positive engagement, but whether it can revitalize itself at the box office remains uncertain.

Do these projections surprise you? Share your thoughts about the movie.