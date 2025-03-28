Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Becomes One of the Worst Rated Movies on the Internet

Disney’s highly controversial live-action spin on its original animated classic is now officially one of its worst-reviewed films of all time, at least online.

While Disney has a long history of films under its belt, there’s no denying the company has focused on recreating its more iconic and popular animated films in live action. Disney has been giving its original films the live-action treatment for some time, though this trend truly began with 2015’s Cinderella, putting Disney on a path that would lead to both immense success and controversy.

Some of Disney’s live-action projects have been major hits, such as 2019’s The Lion King. Others, not so much, though all have generally won big, both at the box office and among audiences. This does not appear to be the case with Disney’s new live-action Snow White remake, which is now officially one of the company’s worst-rated movies ever.

Snow White Becomes One of Lowest-Rated Movies on IMDB

With a surprisingly low $43 million domestic opening, Snow White is a shaky work for Disney to rest on, especially considering the film’s reported budget of around $240 million. However, the reviews for the film are truly surprising, with Snow White landing at a 1.6 rating on popular entertainment website IMDB.

IMDB allows users to rate all of the movies and series on the website on a scale of 1 to 10. Snow White has been rated an average of 1.6 by a total of 200k reviews, making it one of the top 10 lowest-rated movies on the entire website.

There are a number of reasons Disney’s latest live-action release is not performing as well as others, with Snow White being embroiled in controversy practically since it was announced. While there’s always going to be pushback when it comes to remaking classic animated Disney films, Snow White holds a very special place, not just for The Walt Disney Company but in film history itself.

Remaking Snow White and giving it the live-action treatment was always going to be a divisive decision. However, the film has also faced backlash over comments made by the film’s lead, Rachel Zegler.

During various press events and red carpet walk-throughs, Zegler commented on her take on the character and the movie, critiquing Disney’s original Snow White for being dated. Zegler also joked about her version of Snow White not needing a prince to save her. These comments were all made in jest but lit a firestorm of controversy on the internet, mainly on Twitter and YouTube.

Zegler has also been very outspoken about her support of Palestine, something that she does not share with her costar Gal Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen. Gadot has been a staunch supporter of her home country of Israel for most of her life and even served in the Israel Defense Forces. Reports came out earlier in March that tensions were high between the two stars due to their polar opposite stances.

In a recent story, Zegler was reportedly blamed by insiders for Snow White‘s poor box office performance. One source claimed Gal Gadot received death threats specifically because of what Zegler had to say about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

It’s also possible audiences do not care at all about the internal and external politics of the film and simply aren’t excited by yet another Disney live-action remake. However, it will be interesting to see if Snow White is given another life once it hits streaming.

